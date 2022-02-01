Firebirds lose fight of aggression against Roughriders, falter 75-62

DEVILS LAKE – If there was one thing in Devils Lake’s favor on Jan. 31, it was in-game experience. After playing three games in four days (Jan. 25-28), the girls basketball team looked to close out a five-game homestand with a convincing performance against Grand Forks Red River.

However, a lack of aggression combined with inconsistent ball-handling grounded the Firebirds into a 75-62 defeat Monday evening.

The Firebirds (6-6, 6-6) went 2-3 during their five-game homestand, dating back to Jan. 20. However, all was not completely lost for the Firebirds. After their deflating 83-38 rout against (2) Fargo Davies on Jan. 20, the writing was on the wall that the Firebirds, collectively, were out of shape. However, a grind-it-out four-game stretch helped vault the team into a more conditioned unit since the defeat.

“I think we are in a little bit better shape,” Devils Lake head coach Justin Klein said after the game. “We played three games in five days or so…that is always a little tough, but I think in that sense, these games have helped condition us a little bit.”

A Jocelyn Schiller layup after a Devils Lake mid-court mishap through the early portion of the first half signified Devils Lake’s turnover tendencies, not to mention the offensive adjustment on Schiller’s part. However, after the Roughriders adjusted to Devils Lake’s man-to-man perimeter front, the former, led by Schiller, gradually found more opportunities at the baseline in conjunction with the free-throw line.

During the second half, a more balanced adjustment helped throw the Roughriders more of a loop on the offensive side. Grand Forks Red River scored 36 and 39 points during the first and second half. Rylie McQuillan and Schiller combined to score 47 points (24 and 23, respectively).

Inconsistency on the defensive end proved to be Devils Lake’s downfall. In Devils Lake’s six losses, the Firebirds have allowed opponents to average 75 points per game (PPG).

“We let them dribble into it a little bit more in the second half,” Klein said. “In the first half, we kind of went and got them. [Jocelyn] Schiller is a really good ball-handler, so we wanted to let her come at us a little bit more instead of us going at her and beating us. I thought we did an OK job in the second half with that half-court trap-type thing. But I thought there were times when we didn’t get that extra pass. They shot the gap and got it. We didn’t. We were a little bit slow on some of our reads on the back-side.”

A lack of cohesion in the ball-handling department did not do the Firebirds any favors, either. The Firebirds committed 30+ turnovers during the contest.

While the Firebirds battled back and tied the game with 9:55 to go in the second half, a slew of mid-court mishaps inevitably came back to bite. Rachel Dahlen and Kiya McLaurin led all Firebirds in points scored (21 and 13, respectively).

Klein kept it simple regarding the turnovers.

“Turnover-wise, we are not any better,” Klein said. “I think it is worse. The more teams see us play, the more film is out on us, and the more teams scout us, they are taking away our weaknesses. We are a young and inexperienced team. Probably not real physical, so that is hurting now. They are exposing us in ways that we can’t be exposed. That’s a concern.”

As the Firebirds begin the final stretch of the regular season, a more refined emphasis on aggression will be critical.

“We are physically weak,” Klein said. “We have to find a way to be able to compete with these teams physically. I don’t know how that is going to happen, but we have to do a better job with our speed and quickness, and I think work the basketball around more. But that’s hard when you have inexperienced kids. Right now, we are so physically outmatched because we are so young. Even [Rachel] Dahlen, as a senior, is just physically outmatched. They are just really banging on her. That is going to be hard. We have to find ways to screen and over-achieve that side of it.”

Devils Lake will take to the road and face off against West Fargo Sheyenne on Feb. 4.

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)