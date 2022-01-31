Wrestling Roundup: Devils Lake (Larimore Invitational)

DEVILS LAKE – The Devils Lake Wrestling team took part in the 2022 Larimore Invitational over the weekend. Here is how each Firebird wrestler fared during the tournament (weight divisions listed):

106:

Jenna Gerhardt (2.0 team points):

Quarterfinal - Riley Kappes (Breckenridge/Wahpeton) 10-12 won by decision over Jenna Gerhardt (Devils Lake) 13-4 (Dec 5-4)

Cons. Round 1 - Jenna Gerhardt (Devils Lake) 13-4 won by major decision over Emmitt Isane (Badger-GB-MR) 10-11 (MD 10-2)

Cons. Semi - Drew Rasch (Fertile-Beltrami) 19-14 won by major decision over Jenna Gerhardt (Devils Lake) 13-4 (MD 9-0)

113:

Tucker Bennett (3rd, 15.0 team points):

Quarterfinal - Tucker Bennett (Devils Lake) 9-6 won by fall over Maddix Moch (May-Port-CG) 11-16 (Fall 0:50)

Semifinal - Kruiser Burns (Grafton) 23-5 won by fall over Tucker Bennett (Devils Lake) 9-6 (Fall 1:03)

Cons. Semi - Tucker Bennett (Devils Lake) 9-6 won by fall over Nathan Morken (Fargo North) 6-10 (Fall 4:38)

3rd Place Match - Tucker Bennett (Devils Lake) 9-6 won by major decision over Owen Lund (Badger-GB-MR) 10-11 (MD 20-11)

Gerardo Sanchez:

Quarterfinal - Owen Lund (Badger-GB-MR) 10-11 won by fall over Gerardo Sanchez (Devils Lake) 5-15 (Fall 2:28)

Cons. Round 1 - Nathan Morken (Fargo North) 6-10 won by fall over Gerardo Sanchez (Devils Lake) 5-15 (Fall 1:48)

120:

Owen Lindstrom (1st, 23.0 points):

Quarterfinal - Owen Lindstrom (Devils Lake) 19-6 won by fall over Riley Love (Northwood) 0-9 (Fall 1:18)

Semifinal - Owen Lindstrom (Devils Lake) 19-6 won by major decision over Tyler Henderson (Fertile-Beltrami) 16-14 (MD 9-1)

1st Place Match - Owen Lindstrom (Devils Lake) 19-6 won by fall over Brock Freer (Pembina County North) 22-13 (Fall 1:54)

126:

Michael Nelson:

Quarterfinal - Tanner Swanson (Grand Forks Red River) 11-8 won by fall over Michael Nelson (Devils Lake) 8-14 (Fall 3:50)

Cons. Round 1 - Nathan Hokstad (Fargo South) 6-16 won by fall over Michael Nelson (Devils Lake) 8-14 (Fall 2:03)

Landon Kurtz:

Quarterfinal - Chance Burns (Grafton) 27-7 won by fall over Landon Kurtz (Devils Lake) 1-10 (Fall 4:49)

Cons. Round 1 - Landon Kurtz (Devils Lake) 1-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Cons. Semi - Tanner Swanson (Grand Forks Red River) 11-8 won by fall over Landon Kurtz (Devils Lake) 1-10 (Fall 2:47)

145:

Colton Young (2nd, 16.0 team points):

Quarterfinal - Colton Young (Devils Lake) 17-8 won by fall over Noah Morkve (Grand Forks Central) 7-15 (Fall 1:49)

Semifinal - Colton Young (Devils Lake) 17-8 won by decision over Levi Hinkle (Pembina County North) 20-6 (Dec 10-3)

1st Place Match - Alex Ibanez (Grafton) 26-10 won by fall over Colton Young (Devils Lake) 17-8 (Fall 4:34)

152:

James Charboneau (2nd, 18.0 team points):

Quarterfinal - James Charboneau (Devils Lake) 18-9 won by fall over Jose Rodriguez (Grafton) 7-11 (Fall 2:14)

Semifinal - James Charboneau (Devils Lake) 18-9 won by fall over Demetrius Avila (Pembina County North) 30-11 (Fall 2:48)

1st Place Match - Aidan Ruddy (Breckenridge/Wahpeton) 25-6 won by major decision over James Charboneau (Devils Lake) 18-9 (MD 16-8)

160:

Braxton Rance (0.0 team points):

Prelim - Harper Schultz (Fargo North) 5-14 won by decision over Braxton Rance (Devils Lake) 7-12 (Dec 6-4)

Quarterfinal - Levi Qualley (Fertile-Beltrami) 11-8 won by fall over Braxton Rance (Devils Lake) 7-12 (Fall 5:45)

170:

Tate Estenson (4th, 7.0 team points):

Quarterfinal - Tate Estenson (Devils Lake) 12-10 received a bye () (Bye)

Semifinal - Ethan Waage (Badger-GB-MR) 21-4 won by decision over Tate Estenson (Devils Lake) 12-10 (Dec 7-3)

Cons. Semi - Tate Estenson (Devils Lake) 12-10 won by fall over Rey Rios (Grafton) 18-15 (Fall 4:23)

3rd Place Match - Alex Lassonde (Grand Forks Central) 15-16 won by decision over Tate Estenson (Devils Lake) 12-10 (Dec 3-1)

