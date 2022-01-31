Near the crease: Devils Lake Girls Hockey falls short against Dickinson (1/29)

DEVILS LAKE – The Devils Lake Girls Hockey team finished the second part of a back-to-back stretch at Burdick Arena over the weekend. After losing to Mandan on Jan. 28 (8-2), it was up to Devils Lake to attempt a rebound against Dickinson on Jan. 29. Here is how the team fared against Dickinson

Girls:

Devils Lake vs. Dickinson

Final score: 5-3 Dickinson

Period-by-Period Breakdown:

- 1-0-2: 3

- 2-3-0: 5

Shots on Goal:

- 10-13-16: 39

- 4-9-7: 20

Goals:

- Devils Lake:

o (D) Julia McIvor (1st, 11:14, PP)

o (F) Ashlyn Abrahamson (3rd, 11:15, PP) (3rd, 15:26)

- Dickinson:

o (F) Jenna Decker (1st, 7:34) (2nd, 16:02, PP)

o (F) Shay McCann (1st, 13:47)

o (D) Jenna Mooremann (2nd, 6:08)

o (F) Mataya Mortensen (2nd, 10:25)

Goaltending:

- Devils Lake: (G) Mathea Nelson (L, 15-20 SVs, 51:00)

- Dickinson: (G) Tierney Yoder (W, 36-39 SVs, 51:00)

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):

- Devils Lake: 5 (10:00)

- Fargo South: 10 (20:00)

At a glance:

Devils Lake has scored three goals or more in two of their last three games. The Firebirds scored less than three goals in their previous seven matchups, dating back to Dec. 14 (14-0 vs. Fargo Davies). Abrahamson has now scored two goals or more in each of her last two games.

Up next:

The Firebirds (1-14) will challenge Fargo North/Fargo South/Shanley at Burdick Arena on Feb. 1.

