Inside the rim: Quinn Neppl becomes Benson County's all-time scorer (1/29-1-30)

DEVILS LAKE – The final weekend in January did not fail to bring together a healthy slate of basketball games. Here is the result of each local game with dates attached.

Mens:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State vs. Dakota College at Bottineau (1/30)

Final score: 66-65 Dakota College at Bottineau

The breakdown:

- 42-23: 65

- 29-37: 66

Standout stats:

- Lake Region State:

o Carson Henningsgard: 16 points, 11 rebounds (4 OR, 7 DR)

o Clarence Daniels: 14 points

o Anthony Davis: 10 points

o James Sommer: 10 points

- Dakota College at Bottineau:

o Deron McDaniel: 18 points

o Akok Aguer: 11 points

o DeAngelo Bell: 10 assists

At a glance:

A lackadaisical performance from the free-throw line (12-22) dampened all Royal hopes of pulling away with a convincing win after a strong first half. The Royals additionally shot less than 30% from beyond the arc (5-18).

Up next:

The Royals (14-9, 9-6) will trek to Williston to take on Williston State College on Feb. 3.

Womens:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State vs. Dakota College at Bottineau (1/30)

Final score: 71-66 Dakota College at Bottineau

The breakdown:

- 16-18-17-15: 66

- 10-25-20-16: 71

Standout stats:

- Lake Region State:

o Tiziana Huici: 25 points, 10 rebounds (2 OR, 8 DR)

- Dakota College at Bottineau:

o Maria Moore: 16 points

o Trinity Goggles: 12 points

o Jaidyn Brummond: 11 points

o Kaitlynn Scherr: 11 points

o Alyssa St Pierre: 10 points

At a glance:

The Lady Royals concluded the month of January by going 0-7. However, the team’s 66 points were the most scored over the span and the most scored since Nov. 21 when they faced off against Williston State College (73).

Up next:

The Lady Royals (6-16, 3-10) will challenge Williston State College on the road on Feb. 3.

Boys:

Class B:

Dakota Prairie vs. Drayton/Valley-Edinburg (1/29)

Final score: 64-48 Dakota Prairie

The breakdown: will be updated when available

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance:

The Knights concluded their brief homestand as winners of two of their three matchups (their one loss came against Four Winds/Minnewaukan on Jan. 28).

Up next:

The Knights (6-7, 1-2) will face off against their in-county rival in Lakota on Feb. 1.

New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. Langdon/Edmore/Munich (1/29)

Final score: 55-51 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

The breakdown:

- 29-13-3-10: 55

- 9-15-12-15: 51

Standout stats:

- Langdon/Edmore/Munich:

o Rayce Worley: 28 points

- New Rockford-Sheyenne:

o Nick Berglund: 18 points

At a glance:

Have a week, Rayce Worley. The sophomore forward has been the bell-cow behind Langdon/Edmore/Munich’s success on the offensive end. It was the second time in four games Worley scored 20+ points in a single game (Worley scored 26 points against Dunseith on Jan. 27).

Up next:

The Cardinals (4-9, 2-4) will head to Maddock High School to face off against the winless Benson County Wildcats on Feb. 3. The Rockets (2-10, 0-3) will challenge the Wildcats before the Cardinals (Feb. 1 in New Rockford).

Girls:

Class B:

Benson County vs. Napoleon/G-S (1/29)

Final score: 79-70 Benson County

The breakdown:

- 26-8-15-30: 79

- 14-18-16-22: 70

Standout stats:

- Benson County:

o Quinn Neppl: 33 points

o Desidy Schwanke: 22 points

- Napoleon/G-S:

o Teagan Erbele: 31 points

At a glance:

It was a productive night for the Schwanke-Neppl scoring duo for the Lady Wildcats. Schwanke came within three assists of a triple-double (22 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists). Neppl, meanwhile, became Benson County’s all-time leading scorer with her performance. Neppl came into the game tied with Dani Schwanke for the all-time honor (1,665 career points).

Up next:

The Lady Wildcats (9-5, 3-2) will next battle Rolette at Maddock High School on Jan. 31.

(2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan @ Midway/Minto

Final score: 90-18 (2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan

The breakdown:

- 33-19-27-11: 90

- 7-6-4-1: 18

Standout stats:

- Four Winds/Minnewaukan:

o Myona Dauphinais: 21 points

o Ezura Rainbow: 19 points

o Aliona Lawrence: 18 points

o Mahpiya Jackson: 14 points

At a glance:

We all see the score. The Lady Indians not only scored a season-high in points but additionally held their opponent to a season-low total, also. The Lady Indians made their case to be the top-ranked Class B team. What else would show as such?

Up next:

The Lady Indians (16-0, 6-0) will challenge the Lady Cardinals in what will be a battle between the top District 7 and 8 team, respectively. Grab your popcorn. We have a good matchup, here.

Nelson County @ St. John (1/29)

Final score: 73-43 St. John

The breakdown: will be updated when available

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance:

The loss snaps Nelson County’s five-game winning streak, dating back to Jan. 10. The team’s 43 points are the fewest scored in a single game since Dec. 13 (Nelson County scored 36 against Rolla).

Up next:

Nelson County (8-5, 5-3) will take on (2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan at Minnewaukan High School on Feb. 1.

