Devils Lake Journal Athlete of the Week Ballot: Jan. 24-30

DEVILS LAKE – Just like that, the first month of 2022 has wrapped up. Even while the months roll over, though, voting still needs to be completed, including that of who will bring home this week’s Athlete of the Week honor.

Four nominees make up the ballot this week: Myona Dauphinais (Girls Basketball, Four Winds/Minnewaukan), Rayce Worley (Boys Basketball, Langdon/Edmore/Munich), Drew Nicholas (Boys Basketball, North Star) and Cade Stein (Boys Basketball, Dakota Prairie).

The Devils Lake Journal hosts its “Athlete of the Week” contest weekly. Athlete nominations are based on an athlete’s performance from the prior week. Ballot nominations are submitted by coaches from Saturday morning to Monday at 10:00 a.m. Finalist voting starts Monday at noon and ends Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. CT, assuming more than one finalist has been nominated.

The following programs can nominate an athlete for the honor: Devils Lake, Four Winds/Minnewaukan, North Star/Starkweather, Langdon/Edmore/Munich, Benson County, Nelson County, Dakota Prairie, Lakota, New Rockford-Sheyenne and Lake Region State College. Nominations will vary depending on the time of the season.

To vote, follow the embedded link here.

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)