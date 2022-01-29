Inside the rim: Lakota finds enough firepower to diminish Rockets (1/28)

DEVILS LAKE – The “Friday Night Lights” were brighter than ever Friday evening as eight games made up the local docket. Here is the result of each game.

Boys:

Class A:

Devils Lake vs. Wahpeton

Final score: 66-60 Devils Lake

The breakdown: will be updated when available

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance:

The Firebirds picked up their first win in over a month with the victory (the team’s most recent win was against Wahpeton on Dec. 18).

Up next:

The Firebirds (3-8, 3-7) will face off against Grand Forks Red River on Feb. 1.

Class B:

Benson County @ St. John

Final score: 79-34 St. John

The breakdown: will be updated when available

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance:

Up next:

Dakota Prairie vs. (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan

Final score: 84-29 (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan

The breakdown: will be updated when available

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance:

The top-ranked Indians put on a defensive clinic against the Knights. Dakota Prairie’s 29 points scored were the fewest for the team through 12 games this season.

“I told the boys in the locker room that [that] was one of our toughest shooting nights from beyond the arc, and [the] free-throw line and our defense was the key as it always is,” Four Winds/Minnewaukan head coach Rich Smith said after the game. “When we are not shooting well, our defense needs to keep us afloat. Holding Dakota Prairie to one point in the second quarter and eight points in the first half was a good testament to our defense.”

Up next:

The Indians (12-0, 4-0) will take on Harvey/Wells County on Feb. 1. Dakota Prairie, meanwhile, will battle Drayton/Valley-Edinburg on Jan. 29.

Lakota vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne

Final score: 59-38 Lakota

The breakdown:

- 18-10-12-19: 59

- 6-11-15-6: 38

Standout stats:

- Lakota

o Ross Thompson: 23 points

o Jaxon Baumgarn: 15 points

o Zach Gibson: 13 points

- New Rockford-Sheyenne

o Nick Berglund: 20 points

At a glance:

The Raiders and Rockets utilized their go-to scorers Friday evening in Thompson and Berglund, respectively. However, depth behind the two players proved to be the deciding factor. Both teams will need to tap into their depth even more as the middle portion of the season continues.

Up next:

Lakota (7-5, 2-3) will take on Dakota Prairie on Jan. 28. New Rockford-Sheyenne (2-9, 0-3) will do battle against Langdon/Edmore/Munich on Jan. 29.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. North Star

Final score: 65-43 North Star

The breakdown:

- 19-15-13-18: 65

- 6-11-12-14: 43

Standout stats:

- North Star

o Dane Hagler: 25 points

o Drew Nicholas: 16 points

o Parker Simon: 11 points

- Langdon/Edmore/Munich

o Rayce Worley: 17 points

o Markus Kingzett: 12 points

At a glance:

The Bearcats have now won four games in a row, dating back to Jan. 13. North Star is averaging a stable 62 points per game (PPG) over the stretch. The Cardinals, meanwhile, have been losers of four straight and have allowed opponents to score 74 PPG on average.

Up next:

The Bearcats (11-1, 4-0) will face off against Dunseith on Feb. 1. The Cardinals (3-9, 1-4) will trek to New Rockford High School to battle the Rockets on Jan. 29.

Girls:

Class A:

Devils Lake vs. Wahpeton

Final score: 65-58 Wahpeton

The breakdown:

- 26-32: 58

- 31-34: 65

Standout stats:

- Devils Lake

o Rachel Dahlen: 26 points

- Wahpeton

o Emma Bontjes: 21 points

o McKena Koolmo: 13 points

At a glance:

Devils Lake’s two-game winning streak was snapped with the loss. Their 58 points scored are additionally the fewest scored by the team since their 83-38 loss to Fargo Davies on Jan. 20.

Up next:

Devils Lake (6-5, 6-5) will host Grand Forks Red River on Jan. 31.

Class B:

New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. Warwick

Final score: will be updated when available

The breakdown:

Standout stats:

At a glance:

Up next:

North Star vs. St. John

Final score: 60-54 North Star

The breakdown:

- 11-16-14-19: 60

- 11-15-10-18: 54

Standout stats:

- North Star

o Danielle Hagler: 24 points

o Lindsey Nyhagen: 12 points

o Elle Nicholas: 10 points

- St. John

o Natalie Decoteau: 14 points

o Eliza Slater: 14 points

o Alani Mornin: 11 points

At a glance:

North Star’s three-pronged approach on offense with Hagler, Nyhagen and Nicholas might establish a precedent. The game was the first this season where North Star had three players tally 10 points or more.

Up next:

North Star (7-8, 3-6) will take to the road to challenge Park River/Fordville-Lankin on Jan. 31.

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)