Hockey Highlights: Devils Lake Girls concedes eight goals against Mandan (1/28)

DEVILS LAKE – Devils Lake was busy at work on the ice Friday evening, and no, it did not pertain to the looming ice fishing tournament. Instead, it referred to action on the rink, where both the boys and girls team went at it with another game. Here is how each team fared in their respective matchup.

Boys:

Devils Lake @ Fargo South

Final score: will be updated when available

Period-by-Period Breakdown:

-

-

Shots on Goal:

-

-

Goals:

- Devils Lake:

- Fargo South:

Goaltending:

- Devils Lake:

- Fargo South:

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):

- Devils Lake:

- Fargo South:

At a glance:

Up next:

Girls:

Devils Lake vs. Mandan

Final score: 8-2 Mandan

Period-by-Period Breakdown:

- 0-1-1: 2

- 4-2-2: 8

Shots on Goal:

- 9-12-6: 27

- 12-14-19: 45

Goals:

- Devils Lake:

o (F) Ashlyn Abrahamson (2nd, 0:12) (3rd, 1:08)

- Mandan:

o (F) Mikayla Fleck (1st, 8:14)

o (F) Afton Leingang (1st, 12:11)

o (D) Maci Berg (1st, 14:53) (2nd, 4:23)

o (F) Kenlee Edland (1st, 16:30)

o (F) Madison Hertz (2nd, 14:12)

o (F) Margaux Kautzmann (3rd, 7:34)

o (F) Adisyn Skalsky (3rd, 14:54)

Goaltending:

- Devils Lake: (G) Mathea Nelson (L, 37-45 SVs, 51:00)

- Mandan: (G) Jayli Wandler (W, 25-27 SVs, 51:00)

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):

- Devils Lake: 5 (10:00)

- Mandan: 6 (12:00)

At a glance:

Devils Lake’s eight goals conceded are the most allowed in a single game since the team allowed 12 goals on Jan. 15 against Fargo Davies.

Up next:

Devils Lake (1-13) will host Fargo North/Fargo South/Shanley at Burdick Arena on Feb. 1.

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)