(1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan shuts down Dakota Prairie offense, wins 84-29

MCVILLE – The (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan Indians were not sorely lacking in the point-producing department. Scoring 80+ points in 10 of their 11 games (including tournament play) heading into their Friday night bout against the Dakota Prairie Knights proved as such.

Sure, the Indians had firepower on their side with Jayden Yankton and Deng Deng, among others. However, Four Winds/Minnewaukan’s x-factor came not on offense but defense.

The question was simple: how would the Indians keep Dakota Prairie’s three-point phenom in Cade Stein at bay?

A lethal half-court defense and aggressive man-to-man front proved to be the calling card as the Indians went on to throttle the Knights, 84-29, on Jan. 28.

The top-ranked Indians (12-0, 4-0) remain undefeated with the win. Meanwhile, the Knights (5-7, 1-2) have dropped six of their last seven games, dating back to the Ramsey County Invitational on Jan. 7 (54-53 loss vs. North Star).

“We knew this game was going to be tough, but it is a thing we can build on,” Dakota Prairie head coach Thomas Trostad said after the game. “Handling pressure, turnovers and finding the zone passes. If we learn the little things like that when we run into a team [where] their press isn’t as good as Four Winds’ press is, we know those things.”

During the opening quarter, the Indians outscored the Knights, 29-7. However, it was the half-court defense that proved to be the dominating factor as the Indians found steal after steal and turnover after turnover.

Four Winds/Minnewaukan’s double-teams and one-on-one scoring situations helped make the half-court defense stand out even more. During the second half, the Indians outscored the Knights, 47-8.

“I told the boys in the locker room that [that] was one of our toughest shooting nights from beyond the arc, and [the] free-throw line and our defense was the key as it always is,” Four Winds/Minnewaukan head coach Rich Smith said after the game. “When we are not shooting well, our defense needs to keep us afloat. Holding Dakota Prairie to one point in the second quarter and eight points in the first half was a good testament to our defense.”

Creating offense solely from the defensive stinginess was not the only way the Indians kept the Knights at bay. The Indians additionally prevented Stein from finding his stride from beyond the arc. Dakota Prairie’s 29 points scored during the contest were a season-low.

The Indians kept to the matchups in what amounted to a shutdown performance.

“We had Kelson [Keja] put a lot of ball pressure on him [Stein] to force his dribble and then came with length from one of our other players forcing the ball out of his hands,” Smith said. “And then staying close to him after that. Guarded him with quickness and length switching it up.”

A running clock during the majority of the second half did not quell the Indians from attempting a highlight-reel savvy dunk or two. While they could not come up with a board-breaker, the Indians continued to play their brand.

From passing the ball around to driving into the lane, the Indians have shown a knack to have fun and keep the game lively.

This has created a lethal combination when morphed with Four Winds/Minnewaukan’s raw talent all around.

“We knew coming in it was going to be like that,” Trostad said. “Maybe I should have them a little more prepared for it, but it is a stallion you have to go against. It is relentless. All of their [Four Winds/Minnewaukan’s] boys are so good at getting the ball. They are lengthy. Their passes are there, and they get it…we knew it was going to be tough.”

