Inside the rim: L/E/M GBB puts on defensive clinic (1/27)

DEVILS LAKE – Seven local games made up the basketball schedule on Jan. 27. Whether it be from the NJCAA or NDHSAA ranks, there was plenty of action to go around. Here is how each team fared Thursday evening:

Postponements:

- Benson County @ Nelson County (GBB) (Rescheduled Feb. 3)

Mens:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State @ Miles Community College

Final score: 76-69 Lake Region State

The breakdown:

- 32-44: 76

- 28-41: 69

Standout stats:

- Lake Region State

o Clarence Daniels: 27 points

o Anthony Davies: 17 points

o Ben Hoverson: 11 points

o Clarence Daniels: 13 rebounds (3 OR, 10 DR)

- Miles Community College

o Ray Daniels: 25 points

o Paul Gakmar 15 points

o Blessing Adesipe: 13 points

At a glance:

Lake Region State’s two-game losing streak was snapped with the win Thursday evening.

Up next:

The Royals (14-8, 9-5) will face off against Dakota College at Bottineau at Devils Lake Sportscenter on Jan. 30.

Womens:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State @ Miles Community College

Final score: 60-52 Miles Community College

The breakdown:

- 14-11-8-19: 52

- 19-21-4-16: 60

Standout stats:

- Lake Region State

o Marta Lopez: 22 points

- Miles Community College

o Citlalli Gurrola: 14 points

At a glance:

Without the likes of Tiziana Huici, it was up to Lopez is take the Lady Royal reigns and be the scoring phenom. Lopez’s 22 points are a season-high (her previous season-high was 18 on Dec. 7).

Up next:

The Lady Royals (6-15, 3-9) will take on Dakota College at Bottineau at Devils Lake Sportscenter on Jan. 30.

Boys:

Class B:

Lakota vs. Park River/Fordville-Lankin:

Final score: 64-48 Lakota

The breakdown: will be updated when available

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance:

Don’t look now, but the Raiders have a streak on their hands. Their three-game winning streak is currently a season-high. It is additionally only the second time this season where the Raiders have won two games or more in a row (Dec. 13-17).

Up next:

The Raiders (6-5, 1-3) will host New Rockford-Sheyenne at Lakota Community Center on Jan. 28.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich @ Dunseith

Final score: 86-53 Dunseith

The breakdown:

- 7-14-13-19: 53

- 26-22-25-13: 86

Standout stats:

- Langdon/Edmore/Munich

o Rayce Worley: 26 points

o Markus Kingzett: 12 points

o Mason Christianson: 11 points

- Dunseith:

o Jalen Poitra: 20 points

At a glance:

The Cardinals have now allowed opponents to score 80+ points in back-to-back games (88 points against Four Winds/Minnewaukan on Jan. 25). The Cardinals are additionally averaging only 50 points per game (PPG) during their three-game losing streak.

Up next:

The Cardinals (3-8, 1-3) will host North Star on Jan. 28.

Girls:

Class A:

Devils Lake vs. Valley City

Final score: 63-50 Devils Lake

The breakdown:

- 31-32: 63

- 20-30: 50

Standout stats:

- Devils Lake

o Rachel Dahlen: 18 points

o Cabryn Fritel: 10 points

At a glance:

The scoring power behind Dahlen continues to be a player-by-committee approach as only one other player scored in the double-digits for Devils Lake. No matter, however. Devils Lake is getting the job done and are starting to get a feel for the basketball better. They will take it, considering it was not even a week-and-a-half ago they had severe turnover issues.

Up next:

Devils Lake (6-4, 6-4) will entertain Wahpeton on Jan. 28 at Devils Lake Sportscenter.

Class B:

(2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. Warwick

Final score: 73-23 (2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan

The breakdown:

- 24-19-20-10: 73

- 6-3-10-4: 23

Standout stats:

- Four Winds/Minnewaukan

o Mahpiya Jackson

o Ava Gourd: 11 points

o Ezura Rainbow: 10 points

o Mallory Yankton: 10 points

At a glance:

The Lady Indians have now held opponents to 27 points or less in three straight games, dating back to Jan. 21. Holding Warwick to only one three-pointer in the engagement (1-8) will certainly help matters, too. The Lady Indians continued to show their defensive prowess is perfectly capable of illustrating its stardom like the offense.

Up next:

The Lady Indians (14-0, 5-0) will next battle Midway/Minto on Jan. 29.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. Rolette

Final score: 68-9 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

The breakdown:

- 25-17-20-6: 68

- 0-7-2-0: 9

Standout stats:

- Langdon/Edmore/Munich

o Jaya Henderson: 18 points

o Meredith Romfo: 12 points

At a glance:

The defensive side of the ball continues to be an area of the strength for the Lady Cardinals. Whenever you hold an opponent to 10 points or less, that definitely qualifies as a defensive clinic, I’d say.

Up next:

The Lady Cardinals (11-2, 7-0) will look to put their defensive performance to the test when they tackle (2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan in Fort Totten on Jan. 31. This is going to be juicy.

North Star vs. Drayton/Valley-Edinburg

Final score: 57-18 North Star

The breakdown:

- 18-9-15-15: 57

- 2-4-7-5: 18

Standout stats:

- North Star

o Danielle Hagler: 23 points

At a glance:

North Star’s 18 points allowed are the fewest in a single game this season. Hagler, meanwhile, continued her scoring ways as the senior scored 20+ points in her fifth consecutive game, dating back to Jan. 14.

Up next:

North Star (6-8, 2-6) will continue their home stretch with a game against St. John on Jan. 28.

