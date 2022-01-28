Hockey Highlights: Devils Lake Boys shut out in third consecutive game (1/27)

DEVILS LAKE – One hockey game made up the local schedule at the rink Thursday evening as Devils Lake tackled Grand Forks Central at Burdick Arena. How did the Firebirds fare, you may ask? Here you have it:

Boys:

Devils Lake vs. Grand Forks Central

Final score: 5-0 Grand Forks Central

Period-by-Period Breakdown:

- 2-2-1: 5

- 0-0-0: 0

Shots on Goal:

- 20-22-14: 56

- 3-3-2: 8

Goals:

- Devils Lake:

None

- Grand Forks Central:

(F) Dominic Gerszewski (1st, 6:48) (1st, 16:36)

(F) Hunter Anderson (2nd, 2:37, PP)

(F) Evan Panzer (2nd, 3:14, PP)

(F) Connor Litzinger (3rd, 0:47)

Goaltending:

- Devils Lake: (G) Zach White (L, 51-56 SVs, 51:00)

- Grand Forks Central: (G) Preston Diederich (W, 8-8 SVs, 51:00)

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):

- Devils Lake: 6 (23:00)

- Grand Forks Central: 4 (8:00)

At a glance:

The Firebirds have been shut out for the third game in a row, dating back to Jan. 21 (2-0 @ Jamestown). The Firebirds compiled 18+ penalty infraction minutes (PIM) for the second game in a row. It is tough to find rhythm short-handed, and the Firebirds are learning this lesson thoroughly.

Up next:

The Firebirds (3-14, 0-12) will look to turn things around when they take on Fargo South on Jan. 28.

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)