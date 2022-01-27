Jayden Yankton continues to take Four Winds/Minnewaukan by storm

FORT TOTTEN – Heading into the 2021-22 season, there was some question as to how Jayden Yankton would fully adjust.

This adjustment, of course, did not refer to raw talent. A brief glimpse at last year’s numbers would easily quell any doubt in that regard. The Four Winds/Minnewaukan basketball player averaged 15.7 points per game (PPG) during the 2020-21 campaign and additionally had a knack for splashing in shots from beyond the arc (Yankton led the team with 54 three-pointers during the season).

Instead, the adjustment in question pertained to how Yankton would tackle the leadership role bestowed upon him. After all, the Indians lost eight seniors from the 2020-21 team.

It was up to the newly minted senior in Yankton to take charge of a team ripe with youth. To Four Winds/Minnewaukan head coach Rick Smith, Yankton has acclimated to the new leadership role in more ways than one.

“Like I tell a lot of people, he has always grown up with the crew that graduated last year,” Smith said. “All he ever played with was the team that graduated last year. Bronson [Walters], Jaeshaun [Shaw]…he grew up playing with those guys and traveling with those guys, and now this year, things are new to him a little bit. Just like me, we didn’t quite know how we were going to be this year. We knew we were going to be very athletic, capable [and] talented, but when you don’t have a lot of varsity games under your belt, you don’t quite know what you are going to get from teams that see the varsity spotlight for the first time. He [Yankton] was a little curious. I was a little curious. But he stood out as the leader in practice every day.”

Yankton’s presence in practice has paid off during games. In three games played last week (Jan. 17-23), Yankton averaged 27 points per game (PPG). However, the average did not tell the entire story. Yankton tallied a double-double (30 points, 10 rebounds) against New Rockford-Sheyenne on Jan. 17 in only three quarters. Then, Yankton built off of the performance by scoring 26 and 25 points against Benson County (Jan. 20) and Oak Grove (Jan. 22), respectively.

From Yankton’s time on the bench with the varsity team as an eighth-grader to his time as a leader as a senior, Smith has noticed two significant areas of improvement in Yankton’s development as a basketball player.

“No. 1, the thing that really stands out is maturity,” Smith said. “No. 2, Jayden has always been the type of kid that has always put time in the gym. You never had to worry about Jayden putting in extra time in the gym. That is why Jayden is at where he is today because of the hard work he has put in. He has lettered since he was an eighth-grader. There is a reason why he got to play varsity as an eighth-grader because of the time he put in.”

As the Indians look to finish the regular season on a positive note, it will be up to Yankton to bring the intangibles on and off the court.

Yankton’s mentality has sparked the team’s success this season. To Smith, one word perfectly defines Yankton’s productivity and significance to the team.

“Gamer,” Smith said. “He is a gamer. No fear. No fear in his game. He has been that way since he was an eighth-grader...played JV as a seventh-grader, varsity as an eighth-grader, went into the starting lineup as a freshman and hasn’t come out since. He is just a gamer.”

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)