Inside the rim: Lake Region State MBB falls one point short of comeback (1/26)

DEVILS LAKE – Lake Region State turned out to be the point of emphasis in the basketball landscape Wednesday evening. Here is how Royals and Lady Royals fared in their respective matchup:

Mens:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State @ Dawson Community College

Final score: 72-71 Dawson Community College

The breakdown:

- 30-41: 71

- 35-37: 72

Standout stats:

- Lake Region State:

o Clarence Daniels: 25 points

o Anthony Davis: 19 points

o Clarence Daniels: 17 rebounds (11 DR, 6 OR)

- Dawson Community College:

o DeAngelo Horn: 19 points

o Michael Jok: 17 points

o Reggie Martin: 14 points

At a glance:

A late-game push proved to fall just short for the Royals Wednesday evening. The Royals are now 0-2 against Dawson Community College this season (the Royals lost, 80-75, on Nov. 13). Clarence Daniels, however, continues to keep the Royals within the hunt. Daniels has now scored 20+ points in six of his last seven games, dating back to Dec. 11.

Up next:

The Royals (13-8, 8-5) will make a quick trip to Miles Community College on Jan. 27.

Womens:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State @ Dawson Community College:

Final score: 61-41 Dawson Community College

The breakdown:

- 6-12-13-10: 41

- 14-23-8-16: 61

Standout stats:

- Lake Region State:

o Tiziana Huici: 20 points

o Tiziana Huici: 10-10 FTs

- Dawson Community College:

o Hailee Brandon: 16 points

o Brianna Bergum: 15 points

o Eva Kingston: 11 points

At a glance:

Huici continues to carry the brunt of the Lady Royal workload. Huici has scored 20 points or more in each of her last three games and has scored 10 points or more in 18 of her 19 games played this season (she scored nine against Williston State College on Nov. 21).

Up next:

The Lady Royals (6-14, 3-8) will conclude their two-game road trip when they face off against Miles Community College on Jan. 27.

