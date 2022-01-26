Inside the rim: North Star Bearcats continue season surge (1/25)

DEVILS LAKE – A packed high school basketball slate made up the bulk of high school action Tuesday evening. Here is how each local team fared on Jan. 25:

Boys:

Class A:

Devils Lake @ West Fargo

Final score: 104-67 West Fargo

Standout stats:

- Devils Lake

o Wylee Delorme: 12 points

o Oliver Wirth: 12 points

At a glance:

Devils Lake has now allowed opposing offenses to score 100+ points in two consecutive games (Fargo Davies scored 102 against the Firebirds on Jan. 20). The Firebirds have allowed offenses to score 96 points on average through three games played in the new calendar year.

Up next:

Devils Lake (2-8, 2-7) will host Wahpeton on Jan. 28.

Class B:

Benson County vs. Lakota

Final score: 66-49 Lakota

The breakdown:

- 16-18-14-16: 66

- 10-13-20-6: 49

Standout stats:

- Benson County

o Logan Maddock: 16 points

o Lane Benson: 14 points

- Lakota

o Ross Thompson: 21 points

o Jaxon Baumgarn: 15 points

o Jack Steffan: 15 points

At a glance:

Lakota has scored 60 points or more in back-to-back games for the first time this season. Benson County, meanwhile, remains winless on the season.

Up next:

Lakota (5-5, 2-3) will begin a three-game homestand when they face off against Park River/Fordville-Lankin on Jan. 28. The Wildcats (0-10, 0-4) will trek to St. John High School and challenge the Woodchucks on Jan. 28.

Dakota Prairie vs. Warwick

Final score: 74-72 Warwick

The breakdown:

- 9-14-22-27: 74

- 18-14-22-20: 72

Standout stats:

- Dakota Prairie

o Cade Stein: 30 points

o Garrett Syverson: 22 points

- Warwick

o Mark Fassett: 28 points

o Dorvan McKay Jr.: 16 points

o Jason Lenoir: 10 points

At a glance:

Rejoice, Dakota Prairie fans. Yes, the Knights have found the win column once more. Dakota Prairie’s 74 points scored are additionally a season high. Not too shabby for a team still in the District 7 and Region 4 hunt.

Up next:

The Knights (5-6, 1-1) will put their roster to the test when they take on the (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan Indians on Jan. 28 in McVille.

(1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Final score: 88-44 (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan

The breakdown:

- 21-31-27-9: 88

- 10-12-9-13: 44

Standout stats:

- Four Winds/Minnewaukan

o Jayden Yankton: 30 points

o Deng Deng: 22 points

o Jacolby Pearson: 21 points

- Langdon/Edmore/Munich

o Markus Kingzett: 18 points

At a glance:

While the top-ranked Indians continue to impose their will on offense against any and every team, the Cardinals continue to stall in the consistency department. The Cardinals have lost four of their last five games and have scored 55 points or more only once during the stretch (71-48 win vs. Dakota Prairie on Jan. 13).

Up next:

(1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan (11-0, 3-0) will take on Dakota Prairie on Jan. 28. The Cardinals (3-7, 1-2), meanwhile, will take to the road to face off against the Dunseith Dragons in a makeup game on Jan. 27 (the game was originally scheduled to take place on Jan. 21).

New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. Harvey/Wells County

Final score: 55-49 Harvey/Wells County

The breakdown:

- 7-9-19-14: 49

- 15-11-12-17: 55

Standout stats:

- New Rockford-Sheyenne

o Nick Berglund: 25 points

- Harvey/Wells County

o Tate Grossman: 17 points

o Alex Erickson: 14 points

o Madden Thorson: 13 points

At a glance:

New Rockford-Sheyenne has dropped each of the last four games and five of their last six (New Rockford’s sole win over the stretch came against Griggs-Midkota, where they won, 53-48).

Up next:

The Rockets (2-8, 0-2) will challenge Lakota at Lakota Community Center on Jan. 28.

North Star vs. Rolla

Final score: 61-50 North Star

The breakdown:

- 21-22-12-6: 61

- 9-19-12-10: 50

Standout stats:

- North Star

o Dane Hagler: 15 points

o Parker Simon: 12 points

o Garrett Westlind: 11 points

At a glance:

A spotless record in Region 4 play (3-0) exemplifies the obvious: North Star is a force within their region. The team’s youth continues to show out in more ways than one, whether it be in defending or scoring in bulk from the lineup or bench.

Up next:

The Bearcats (10-1, 3-0) will take on Langdon/Edmore/Munich at Langdon Area High School on Jan. 28.

Girls:

Class A:

Devils Lake vs. West Fargo

Final score: 76-66 Devils Lake

The breakdown:

- 34-42: 76

- 38-28: 66

Standout stats:

- Devils Lake

o Rachel Dahlen: 20 points

o Kiya McLaurin: 15 points

o Cabryn Fritel: 15 points

o Jadyn Frelich: 11 points

- West Fargo

o Miriley Simon: 24 points

At a glance:

A poor ball-handling performance against Fargo Davies did not sit well with the Firebirds. And so, the Firebirds went out to score 75+ points for the first time this season. The Firebirds have now won three of their last four games, dating back to Dec. 30.

Up next:

Devils Lake (5-4, 5-4) will continue their home stretch with a date against Wahpeton on Jan. 28.

Class B:

Langdon/Edmore/Munich @ Rolla

Final score: 55-39 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

The breakdown:

- 17-9-14-15: 55

- 11-9-3-16: 39

Standout stats:

- Langdon/Edmore/Munich

o Whitney Pankratz: 17 points

o Jalynn Swanson: 12 points

- Rolla

o Morgan Leas: 20 points

o Jenna Rosinski: 10 points

At a glance:

Langdon/Edmore/Munich continues to make a case for the Class B polls. The Lady Cardinals have yet to allow an opposing team to score more than 45 points on them since the start of the new calendar year (five games). Coincidence or not, the Lady Cardinals are 5-0 over the stretch. Perhaps it isn’t a coincidence.

Up next:

Langdon/Edmore/Munich (10-2, 6-0) will challenge Rolette on Jan. 27.

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)