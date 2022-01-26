Hockey Highlights: Devils Lake Girls Hockey picks up first win (1/25)

DEVILS LAKE – Two hockey games helped keep Burdick Arena busy Tuesday evening. The question is simple: how did each Devils Lake team do in their respective contest? Here is how each team fared on Jan. 25:

Boys:

Devils Lake vs. Fargo North

Final score: 4-0 Fargo North

Period-by-Period Breakdown:

- 0-0-0: 0

- 1-2-1: 4

Shots on Goal:

- 8-7-8: 23

- 20-13-17: 50

Goals:

- Devils Lake:

o None

- Fargo North:

o (F) Brendan Richards (1st, PP, 16:03) (3rd, PP, 12:41)

o (F) Nathaniel Fritel (2nd, PP, 0:57) ((2nd, 15:34)

Goaltending:

- Devils Lake: Zach White (L, 46-50 SVs, 51:00)

- Fargo North: (G) Ryan Robison (W, 23-23 SVs, 51:00)

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):

- Devils Lake: 9 (18:00)

- Fargo North: (3 (6:00)

At a glance:

While the Firebirds were able to stay within striking distance of the Spartans, the combined power from Richards and Fritel, combined with the penalties, proved to be too much of a hurdle.

“Well, at times, I thought the PK unit played really well, but when you give that many opportunities, they are going to figure it out eventually,” Devils Lake head coach Tate Aronson said after the game. “What killed us was when we started chasing and ran ourselves out of position. Going forward, we have to stress discipline, both in not taking penalties and in our positioning.”

Up next:

Devils Lake (3-13, 0-11) will tackle Grand Forks Central on Jan. 27.

Girls:

Devils Lake vs. Williston

Final score: 4-3 Devils Lake

Period-by-Period Breakdown:

- 2-1-1: 4

- 0-1-2: 3

Shots on Goal:

- 19-16-10: 45

- 10-8-10: 28

Goals:

- Devils Lake:

o (F) Ashlyn Abrahamson (1st, 10:27) (2nd, 9:50)

o (F/D) Vivianna Kraft (1st, 13:12) (3rd, 5:15)

- Williston:

o (F) Jaidyn Nass (2nd, 11:30)

o (F) Keira Borreson (3rd, 11:40)

o (F) McKenna Rehak (3rd, 15:29)

Goaltending:

- Devils Lake: (G) Mathea Nelson (W, 25-28 SVs, 51:00)

- Williston: (G) Emily Fuchs (L, 41-45 SVs, 51:00)

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):

- Devils Lake: 6 (12:00)

- Williston: 4 (8:00)

At a glance:

A lineup tweak proved to be the difference-maker for the Firebirds Tuesday evening. Devils Lake’s four goals scored were the most in a game since Dec. 11 (Devils Lake scored four goals against Dickinson).

“We made a couple of changes to our lineup and put Vivianna Kraft at forward on the second line, and that has paid dividends,” Devils Lake head coach Rob McIvor said after the game. “She had some points tonight. Also, our defensive core is solid now, and everybody is learning how to play hockey, of course, but our first line is learning at a rapid pace, and they are getting along a lot better, so I am happy with that.”

Up next:

The Firebirds (1-12) will look to maintain momentum when they take on Mandan on Jan. 28 at Burdick Arena.

