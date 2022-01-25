Inside the rim: Myona Dauphinais picks up milestone for Lady Indians (1/24)

DEVILS LAKE – The start of the week did not cease to have a fair share of high school basketball action. Here is how each team fared in their Monday contest:

Boys:

Class B:

Benson County @ Harvey/Wells County

Final score: 90-41 Harvey/Wells County

The breakdown:

- 7-15-8-11: 41

- 27-26-10-26: 90

Standout stats:

- Benson County

Macyn Olson: 14 points

Lane Benson 12 points

- Harvey/Wells County

Tate Grossman: 22 points

Isaac Friese: 14 points

At a glance:

Benson County has now allowed teams to score 90 points or more in two consecutive games (they allowed 102 to Four Winds/Minnewaukan on Jan. 20). Benson County is allowing opponents to score 69 points per game (PPG) through nine games played this season.

Up next:

Benson County (0-9, 0-3) will head back to Leeds High School to face off against Lakota on Jan. 25.

Dakota Prairie @ Cavalier

Final score: 68-46 Cavalier

The breakdown:

- 13-16-11-6: 46

- 12-18-15-23: 68

Standout stats:

- Dakota Prairie

Cade Stein: 22 points

At a glance:

It has been a struggle for the Knights as of late, and it continued Monday evening. The Knights have now lost five straight games and have averaged a mere 46 points per game (PPG) over the stretch. Getting more consistency on the offensive end outside of Stein will be critical should the team wish to turn the tables on their opponent.

Up next:

The Knights (4-6, 0-1) will challenge Warwick on Jan. 25 in McVille.

Girls:

Class B:

(2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne

Final score: 82-27 (2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan

The breakdown: will be updated when available

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance:

While Four Winds/Minnewaukan continued to impress on the defensive side of the floor (the Lady Indians allowed a team to score less than 30 points for the second time this season), it was the offensive end that decided to show out. In particular, it was Myona Dauphinais who stole the show. Her performance made the senior guard the all-time scoring leader in school history.

Up next:

The (2) Lady Indians (14-0, 5-0) will tackle Warwick on Jan. 27.

Nelson County vs. Barnes County North

Final score: 75-12 Nelson County

The breakdown:

- 5-2-2-3: 12

- 15-28-22-10: 75

Standout stats:

- Nelson County

Marit Ellingson: 19 points

At a glance:

The Lady Chargers continue to scorch opponents on the offensive side. Nelson County’s 75 points are the most in a single game since Feb. 12, 2021 (they scored 84 points against Warwick in the District 7 Tournament).

Up next:

Nelson County (8-4, 5-2) will next take on Benson County on Jan. 27.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. Dunseith

Final score: 64-31 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

The breakdown:

- 3-17-8-3: 31

- 20-16-19-9: 64

Standout stats:

- Langdon/Edmore/Munich:

Morgan Freije: 21 points

Jaya Henderson: 10 points

Meredith Romfo: 10 points

At a glance:

Don’t look now, but the Lady Cardinals have something cooking. Their four-game winning streak is their longest since their five-game winning streak from Feb. 13-25 during the 2021 campaign.

Up next:

The Lady Cardinals (9-2, 5-0) will take to the road against Rolla on Jan. 25.

North Star vs. Cavalier

Final score: 78-54 Cavalier

The breakdown:

- 17-16-25-20: 78

- 10-14-18-12: 54

Standout stats:

- Cavalier:

Rylen Burgess: 28 points

Jade Kihne: 14 points

Teagyn Fitzsimonds: 12 points

Eden Carrier: 11 points

- North Star:

Danielle Hagler: 27 points

Lindsey Nyhagen: 11 points

At a glance:

North Star’s two-game winning streak was snapped with the loss. Their 24-point defeat was their largest margin of defeat since their 35-point loss to (2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan on Dec. 14.

Up next:

The Bearcats will host Drayton/Valley-Edinburg on Jan. 27.

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)