Hockey Highlights (1/21-1/22): Devils Lake Boys Hockey loses close against Jamestown
DEVILS LAKE – Three hockey games made up the Devils Lake hockey scoresheet over the weekend (one for boys and two for girls). Here is the result of each game:
Boys:
Devils Lake @ Jamestown (1/21)
Final score: 2-0 Jamestown
The Firebirds (3-12, 0-10) will face off against Fargo North at Burdick Arena on Jan. 25.
Girls:
Devils Lake @ Minot (1/21)
Final score: 7-1 Minot
Period-by-Period Breakdown:
- 0-0-1: 1
- 3-2-2: 7
Shots on Goal:
- 6-10-3: 19
- 16-9-10: 35
Goals:
- Devils Lake:
o (F) Ashlyn Abrahamson (3rd, 13:12)
- Minot:
o (F) Abigail Tallman (1st, 3:16) (1st, 13:57)
o (F) Taylyn Cope (1st, 4:58) (3rd, 8:19)
o (F) Martine Hammer (2nd, PP, 7:46)
o (F) Payton Lang (2nd, 11:05)
o (F) Maicee Burke (3rd, 4:00)
Goaltending:
- Devils Lake: (G) Mathea Nelson (L, 28-35 SVs, 51:00)
- Minot: (G) Jillian Ackerman (W, 18-19 SVs, 51:00)
Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):
- Devils Lake: 3 (6:00)
- Minot: 3 (6:00)
At a glance:
Devils Lake's 35 shots allowed are the fewest in a game since they have allowed in a game since Nov. 30 (they allowed 30 shots against Grand Forks). With her late-game goal, Ashlyn Abrahamson now has three goals over his last four games, dating back to Dec. 21.
Devils Lake @ Williston (1/22)
Final score: 4-2 Williston
Up next:
