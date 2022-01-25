Hockey Highlights (1/21-1/22): Devils Lake Boys Hockey loses close against Jamestown

DEVILS LAKE – Three hockey games made up the Devils Lake hockey scoresheet over the weekend (one for boys and two for girls). Here is the result of each game:

Boys:

Devils Lake @ Jamestown (1/21)

Final score: 2-0 Jamestown

Period-by-Period Breakdown: will be updated when available

-

-

Shots on Goal:

-

-

Goals:

- Devils Lake:

o

- Jamestown:

o

Goaltending:

- Devils Lake:

- Jamestown:

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):

- Devils Lake:

- Jamestown:

At a glance:

Up next:

The Firebirds (3-12, 0-10) will face off against Fargo North at Burdick Arena on Jan. 25.

Girls:

Devils Lake @ Minot (1/21)

Final score: 7-1 Minot

Period-by-Period Breakdown:

- 0-0-1: 1

- 3-2-2: 7

Shots on Goal:

- 6-10-3: 19

- 16-9-10: 35

Goals:

- Devils Lake:

o (F) Ashlyn Abrahamson (3rd, 13:12)

- Minot:

o (F) Abigail Tallman (1st, 3:16) (1st, 13:57)

o (F) Taylyn Cope (1st, 4:58) (3rd, 8:19)

o (F) Martine Hammer (2nd, PP, 7:46)

o (F) Payton Lang (2nd, 11:05)

o (F) Maicee Burke (3rd, 4:00)

Goaltending:

- Devils Lake: (G) Mathea Nelson (L, 28-35 SVs, 51:00)

- Minot: (G) Jillian Ackerman (W, 18-19 SVs, 51:00)

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):

- Devils Lake: 3 (6:00)

- Minot: 3 (6:00)

At a glance:

Devils Lake's 35 shots allowed are the fewest in a game since they have allowed in a game since Nov. 30 (they allowed 30 shots against Grand Forks). With her late-game goal, Ashlyn Abrahamson now has three goals over his last four games, dating back to Dec. 21.

Devils Lake @ Williston (1/22)

Final score: 4-2 Williston

Period-by-Period Breakdown: will be updated when available

-

-

Shots on Goal:

-

-

Goals:

- Devils Lake:

o

- Williston:

o

Goaltending:

- Devils Lake:

- Williston:

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):

- Devils Lake:

- Williston:

At a glance:

Up next:

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)