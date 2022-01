Wrestling Roundup: Devils Lake (1/21-1/22 Metro Duals)

FARGO – Devils Lake Wrestling took part in the Metro Duals over the weekend in Fargo (Jan. 21-22). Here are the final results from action:

Match #1 Round 2:

Result: Bismarck Century Def. Devils Lake, 54-19 (1/21)

120 - Owen Lindstrom (Devils Lake) over Ethan Kuntz (Bismarck Century) Maj 11-2

126 - Brayden Morris (Bismarck Century) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

132 - Brody Ferderer (Bismarck Century) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

138 - Kaden DeCoteau (Bismarck Century) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

145 - Colton Young (Devils Lake) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

152 - Double Forfeit

160 - James Charboneau (Devils Lake) over Adam Vigness (Bismarck Century) Fall 0:57

170 - Ole Taylor (Bismarck Century) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

182 - Grant Carlson (Bismarck Century) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

195 - Chance Gries (Bismarck Century) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220 - Lykken Gensrich (Bismarck Century) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 - Isaiah Kwandt (Bismarck Century) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

106 - Jenna Gerhardt (Devils Lake) over Seamus Kuklok (Bismarck Century) Dec 8-5

113 - Riley Stair (Bismarck Century) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

Match #1 Round 2:

Result: Mandan Def. Devils Lake, 57-12 (1/22)

113 - Maddox Slater (Mandan) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 - Marquis Richter (Mandan) over Owen Lindstrom (Devils Lake) Dec 11-8

126 - Kadin Beneke (Mandan) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

132 - Kaden Ritz (Mandan) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

138 - Anthony Porter (Mandan) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

145 - Warren Fleck (Mandan) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

152 - James Charboneau (Devils Lake) over Emery Slater (Mandan) Fall 1:43

160 - Tayton Giggee (Mandan) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

170 - Brenden Palmer (Mandan) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

182 - Double Forfeit

195 - Double Forfeit

220 - Blake Opp (Mandan) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 - Seth Gerhardt (Mandan) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

106 - Jenna Gerhardt (Devils Lake) over Kellen Beneke (Mandan) Fall 2:00

Match #2 Round 3:

Result: Bismarck Legacy Def. Devils Lake, 78-4 (1/22)

120 - Owen Lindstrom (Devils Lake) over Jimmy Shar (Bismarck Legacy) Maj 11-3

126 - Yusuf Jama (Bismarck Legacy) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

132 - Cannon Bertch (Bismarck Legacy) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

138 - Alex Hamilton (Bismarck Legacy) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

145 - Caden Eckroth (Bismarck Legacy) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

152 - Tim Kadrmas (Bismarck Legacy) over James Charboneau (Devils Lake) Fall 3:45

160 - Draken Stugelmeyer (Bismarck Legacy) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

170 - Weston Snyder (Bismarck Legacy) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

182 - Ethan Mitchell (Bismarck Legacy) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

195 - Hayden Stymeist (Bismarck Legacy) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220 - Haaken Jacobsen (Bismarck Legacy) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 - Treyson Renken (Bismarck Legacy) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

106 - Nicolas Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy) over Jenna Gerhardt (Devils Lake) Fall 0:30

113 - Joey Enzminger (Bismarck Legacy) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

Match #3, Round 4:

Result: Williston Def. Devils Lake, 63-9 (1/22)

126 - Wyatt Hansen (Williston) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

132 - Wade Isom (Williston) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

138 - Drew Scott (Williston) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

145 - Kaleb Minton (Williston) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

152 - James Charboneau (Devils Lake) over Micheal Vigness (Williston) Dec 7-5

160 - Micah Larson (Williston) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

170 - Colton Adams (Williston) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

182 - Korbyn Draper (Williston) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

195 - Malachi Marquette (Williston) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

220 - Landon Riley (Williston) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

285 - Double Forfeit

106 - Kellan Larson (Williston) over Jenna Gerhardt (Devils Lake) Dec 6-2

113 - Cayden Folsom (Williston) over Unknown (Unattached) Forf

120 - Owen Lindstrom (Devils Lake) over Jack Coles (Williston) Fall 3:12

Up next: Devils Lake will take part in a triangular against West Fargo and Carrington at Carrington High School on Jan. 27.

