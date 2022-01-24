Inside the rim: North Star GBB pulls off another close win (1/22)

DEVILS LAKE – Saturday’s high school basketball slate saw X games take place. Here is the result of each game:

Boys:

Class B:

(1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. Oak Grove

Final score: 82-62 (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan

The breakdown:

- 19-10-23-10: 62

- 17-32-21-12: 82

Standout stats:

- Oak Grove

o Trevon Rodriguez: 17 points

o Rylee Bakkegard: 15 points

o Trey Hatfield: 10 points

- Four Winds/Minnewaukan

o Jayden Yankton: 25 points

o Dalen Leftbear: 16 points

o Jacolby Pearson: 15 points

o Deng Deng: 13 points

At a glance:

The top-ranked Indians have scored 80 points or more in each of their last seven games, dating back to the Ramsey Invitational on Jan. 6 (the Indians beat Rolette, 94-46). In fact, Four Winds/Minnewaukan’s “worst” offensive performance has been when they scored 76 points (Dec. 29 against Dickinson Trinity). Their Dec. 29 game has been the only time they have scored less than 80 points. This team has everything it needs to go the distance.

Up next:

The Indians (10-0, 2-0) will next face Langdon/Edmore/Munich at Four Winds High School on Jan. 25

New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. Wilton-Wing

Final score: 58-51 Wilton-Wing

The breakdown:

- 11-16-19-12: 58

- 7-10-25-9: 51

Standout stats:

- New Rockford-Sheyenne

o Hayden Meier: 17 points

- Wilton-Wing

o Trey Koski: 14 points

o Cael Hilzendeger: 12 points

o Landyn Miller: 11 points

At a glance:

The Rockets have stalled in finding the win column as of late. Dating back to Dec. 18, the Rockets are 1-4. With the loss to Wilton-Wing, the Rockets have dropped each of their last three games and have averaged 37 points per game (PPG). Defensively, it has been more of a struggle – over the same three-game stretch, the Rockets have allowed opponents to score 82 (Dec. 28 @ Central Cass), 85 (Jan. 17 vs. Four Winds/Minnewaukan) and 58 points, respectively (Jan. 22 vs. Wilton-Wing).

Up next:

The Rockets (2-7, 0-1) will host Harvey/Wells County on Jan. 25.

Girls:

Class B:

Nelson County @ Warwick

Final score: 68-37 Nelson County

The breakdown:

- 17-21-19-11: 68

- 4-17-10-6: 37

Standout stats:

- Nelson County

o Marit Ellingson: 26 points

o Hollie Emory: 12 points

- Warwick

o Abigail Cavanaugh: 14 points

At a glance:

Ellingson’s 26 points are a season-high (her previous season-high was 21 against May-Port-C-G on Nov. 30). Nelson County additionally set a season-high in points scored in a single game with the performance. It is the first time Nelson County has surpassed 60 points this season.

Up next:

Nelson County (7-4, 5-2) will have a crack at Barnes County North in McVille on Jan. 24.

North Star @ Larimore

Final score: 53-46 North Star

The breakdown:

- 8-16-9-20: 53

- 10-12-10-14: 46

Standout stats:

- North Star

o Danielle Hagler: 21 points

o Lindsey Nyhagen: 19 points

At a glance:

With their win against Rolette (Jan. 21) and Larimore, North Star has now won two games in a row for only the second time this season (they beat Larimore and Nelson County on Dec. 3 and 4, respectively).

Up next:

North Star (5-7, 2-6) will begin a five-game homestand when they take on Cavalier on Jan. 24.

