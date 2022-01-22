A look at the hoops: North Star snaps five-game skid with close win
DEVILS LAKE – Three local games made up the Friday basketball schedule after weather postponed three other local games (Devils Lake GBB vs. Valley City, Nelson County GBB vs. Griggs-Midkota and Langdon/Edmore/Munich BBB @ Rugby). Here is how each game fared on Jan. 21:
Girls:
Class B:
Benson County vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne
Final score: 55-47 Benson County
The breakdown:
- 9-9-13-16: 47
- 16-12-7-20: 55
Standout stats:
- New Rockford-Sheyenne:
o Mya Cudworth: 16 points
o Kelsie Belquist: 12 points
- Benson County:
o Quinn Neppl: 27 points
At a glance:
Neppl continues her offensive barrage for the Lady Wildcats. Dating back to Jan. 3, Neppl has averaged 25 points per game (PPG) in five games played. The Lady Wildcats are 4-1 over the same stretch.
Up next:
Benson County (8-5, 3-2) will cross the county and go to McVille to face Nelson County on Jan. 27. The Lady Rockets (6-4, 3-1) will take on Four Winds/Minnewaukan on Jan. 24.
(2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan @ Harvey/Wells County
Final score: 76-26 (2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan
The breakdown: will be updated when available
Standout stats: will be updated when available
At a glance:
Four Winds/Minnewaukan’s 26 points allowed are the fewest since their season-opening game against Park River/Fordville-Lankin on Dec. 2 (The Lady Indians allowed 25 points).
Up next:
The Lady Indians (13-0, 4-0) will take on New Rockford-Sheyenne on Jan. 24.
North Star @ Rolette
Final score: 48-41 North Star
The breakdown:
- 16-8-13-11: 48
- 11-9-10-11: 41
Standout stats:
- North Star:
o Danielle Hagler: 20 points
At a glance:
North Star’s five game losing streak was snapped with the win. The team’s 48 points are the most in a win this season.
Up next:
North Star (4-7, 2-6) will face a quick turnaround when they tackle Larimore on Jan. 22.
