A look at the hoops: North Star snaps five-game skid with close win

DEVILS LAKE – Three local games made up the Friday basketball schedule after weather postponed three other local games (Devils Lake GBB vs. Valley City, Nelson County GBB vs. Griggs-Midkota and Langdon/Edmore/Munich BBB @ Rugby). Here is how each game fared on Jan. 21:

Girls:

Class B:

Benson County vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne

Final score: 55-47 Benson County

The breakdown:

- 9-9-13-16: 47

- 16-12-7-20: 55

Standout stats:

- New Rockford-Sheyenne:

o Mya Cudworth: 16 points

o Kelsie Belquist: 12 points

- Benson County:

o Quinn Neppl: 27 points

At a glance:

Neppl continues her offensive barrage for the Lady Wildcats. Dating back to Jan. 3, Neppl has averaged 25 points per game (PPG) in five games played. The Lady Wildcats are 4-1 over the same stretch.

Up next:

Benson County (8-5, 3-2) will cross the county and go to McVille to face Nelson County on Jan. 27. The Lady Rockets (6-4, 3-1) will take on Four Winds/Minnewaukan on Jan. 24.

(2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan @ Harvey/Wells County

Final score: 76-26 (2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan

The breakdown: will be updated when available

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance:

Four Winds/Minnewaukan’s 26 points allowed are the fewest since their season-opening game against Park River/Fordville-Lankin on Dec. 2 (The Lady Indians allowed 25 points).

Up next:

The Lady Indians (13-0, 4-0) will take on New Rockford-Sheyenne on Jan. 24.

North Star @ Rolette

Final score: 48-41 North Star

The breakdown:

- 16-8-13-11: 48

- 11-9-10-11: 41

Standout stats:

- North Star:

o Danielle Hagler: 20 points

At a glance:

North Star’s five game losing streak was snapped with the win. The team’s 48 points are the most in a win this season.

Up next:

North Star (4-7, 2-6) will face a quick turnaround when they tackle Larimore on Jan. 22.

