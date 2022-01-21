A look at the hoops: Dakota Prairie drops road bout against Hornets (1/20)

DEVILS LAKE – Seven local games made up the Thursday slate on Jan. 20. Here is the result of each game.

Boys:

Class A:

Devils Lake vs. (4) Fargo Davies

Final score: 102-46 (4) Fargo Davies

The breakdown:

- 50-52: 102

- 24-22: 46

Standout stats:

- Devils Lake

o Hayden Hofstad: 11 points

At a glance:

A sloppy performance on the defensive side for the Firebirds proved to be their undoing as the high-scoring Eagles surpassed the 100-point mark for the second time this season (Fargo Davies scored 106 points against Valley City on Dec. 14).

“They [Fargo Davies] are that much better,” Devils Lake head coach Dustin Brodina said after the game. They are that much more prepared than we were. We have to get better. We have to get better at all aspects of the basketball game. Little details we have to shore up on. They [Fargo Davies] are a well-oiled machine, and that is where we want to be, for sure.”

Up next:

The Firebirds (2-7, 2-6) will travel to West Fargo and tackle the Packers on Jan. 25.

Class B:

Benson County vs. (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan

Final score: 102-28 (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan

The breakdown:

- 4-10-14-0: 28

- 35-27-29-11: 102

Standout stats:

- Benson County

o Lane Benson: 11 points

- (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan

o Jayden Yankton: 26 points

o Jacolby Pearson: 26 points

o Deng Deng: 10 points

At a glance:

The Four Winds/Minnewaukan juggernaut continues to roll through opponents. The team’s 102 points are the most through nine games this season and the most the Indians have scored since Mar. 8, 2021 (the Indians scored 122 points against Rolette in the Class B – Region 4 Tournament). The Wildcats, meanwhile, remain winless on the season.

Up next:

The (9-0, 2-0) Indians will next challenge Oak Grove in Fort Totten on Jan. 22. The Wildcats (0-8, 0-2) will trek to Harvey High School and take on Harvey/Wells County on Jan. 24.

Dakota Prairie @ Harvey/Wells County

Final score: 62-39 Harvey/Wells County

The breakdown:

- 8-8-15-8: 39

- 14-11-17-20: 62

Standout stats:

- Dakota Prairie

o Cade Stein: 21 points

o Garrett Syverson: 12 points

- Harvey/Wells County

o Tate Grossman: 16 points

o Alex Erickson: 14 points

o Gabe Allmaras: 13 points

o Isaac Friese: 12 points

At a glance:

The Knights have now dropped four straight games, dating back to their buzzer-beating heartbreaker against North Star on Jan. 7 (54-53).

Up next:

Dakota Prairie (4-5, 0-1) will conclude their three-game road trip with a date against Cavalier on Jan. 24.

Lakota @ Warwick

Final score: 67-36 Lakota

The breakdown:

- 14-27-20-6: 67

- 11-10-6-9: 36

Standout stats:

- Lakota

o Zach Gibson: 25 points

o Ross Thompson: 18 points

o Jaxon Baumgarn: 12 points

At a glance:

Lakota’s 67 points are a season-high and only the second time the Raiders have cracked the 60-point mark this season (the Raiders scored 60 points against Barnes County North on Dec. 13).

Up next:

Lakota (4-5, 1-3) will travel to Leeds High School and challenge Benson County on Jan. 25.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. Rolla

Final score: 56-52 Rolla

The breakdown:

- 10-17-21-8: 56

- 13-15-12-12: 52

Standout stats:

- Langdon/Edmore/Munich

o Rayce Worley: 17 points

o Gage Goodman: 13 points

o Markus Kingzett: 12 points

- Rolla:

o Mitchell Leas: 21 points

o Deryk Thomas: 19 points

At a glance:

The Cardinals have now dropped three of their last four contests, dating back to Jan. 7 (42-40 vs. Hatton/Northwood). The Cardinals have lost all three games by 11 combined points (42-40 vs. Hatton/Northwood, 55-50 vs. Cavalier and 56-52 vs. Rolla).

Up next:

Langdon/Edmore/Munich (3-6, 1-1) will take to the road and take on Rugby on Jan. 21.

Girls:

Class A:

Devils Lake vs. (4) Fargo Davies

Final score: 83-38 (4) Fargo Davies

The breakdown:

- 47-36: 83

- 19-19: 38

Standout stats:

- Devils Lake

o Rachel Dahlen: 10 points

- (4) Fargo Davies

o Ashton Safranski: 15 points

o Maci Wheeldon: 14 points

At a glance:

Rust and messy control caught up the Firebirds as quick as it ended any potential upset aspirations.

“They [Fargo Davies] are a good team, Devils Lake head coach Justin Klein said after the game. “I will give them that. They are good, athletic, and do a lot of trapping and [have] a veteran team, for the most part. They have kids that have played in big games before, but I thought we looked totally off. We looked rusty. We looked out of shape. We looked like we only played one game this calendar year. We have to have a better effort. Kids have to have better effort moving forward, no matter if we have days off, have practice, back-to-back games, whatever.”

Up next:

The Firebirds (4-4, 4-4) will face a quick turnaround when they host Valley City on Jan. 21.

Class B:

Nelson County vs. Rolette

Final score: 57-53 Nelson County

The breakdown:

- 13-15-16-9: 53

- 17-13-11-16: 57

Standout stats:

- Nelson County

o Nora Johnson: 15 points

o Hollie Emory: 12 points

o Marit Ellingson: 10 points

- Rolette

o Eva Tastad: 16 points

o Lizzy Smith: 12 points

At a glance:

The Lady Chargers have won three straight games, dating back to Jan. 10. The team is averaging 52 points per game (PPG) during the stretch. While they might not be beating the breaks off of opponents, they are combining just enough offense with a stout defense. That’ll play.

Up next:

Nelson County (6-4, 4-2) will host Griggs-Midkota on Jan. 21.

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)