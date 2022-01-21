Hockey Highlights: Devils Lake Boys Hockey drops 10th straight contest (1/20)

DEVILS LAKE – The Devils Lake Firebirds took to the rink against Grand Forks Red River Thursday evening. Here is how the boys team fared during the contest.

Boys:

Devils Lake @ Grand Forks Red River

Final score: 9-1 Grand Forks Red River

Period-by-Period Breakdown:

- 1-0-0: 1

- 5-1-3: 9

Shots on Goal:

- 3-5-2: 10

- 18-20-17: 55

Goals:

- Devils Lake:

o (F) Caleb Schwab (1st, 16:54)

- Grand Forks Red River:

o (D) Cooper Freije (1st, 3:26)

o (D) Mason Ray (1st, 6:04) (1st, 14:05, PP)

o (F) Jacob Grandstrand (1st, 10:16) (3rd, 0:09) (3rd, 8:35)

o (F) Mason Reynolds (1st, 10:30) (2nd, 14:40)

o (F) Michael Coleman (3rd, 15:09)

Goaltending:

- Devils Lake: (G) Zach White (L, 46-55 SVs, 51:00)

- Grand Forks Red River: (G) Jacob Jenkins (W, 9-10 SVs, 51:00)

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):

- Devils Lake: 5 (10:00)

- Grand Forks Red River: 4 (11:00)

At a glance:

Devils Lake’s nine goals allowed are the most allowed in a single game since Dec. 17 (they allowed 10 goals against Fargo Davies). Devils Lake has failed to score three goals or more in eight of their past nine games (they scored three against Fargo South on Jan. 15).

Up next:

Devils Lake (3-11, 0-10) will next tackle Fargo North on Jan. 25.

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)