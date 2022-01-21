Devils Lake Superintendent named NDHSAA Class A Representative

DEVILS LAKE – Matt Bakke, Superintendent at Devils Lake School District, was elected as Class A East Representative by the North Dakota High School Activities Association (NDHSAA) Board of Directors, according to a press release sent to the publication on Jan. 20.

Bakke will replace Jeremy Brandt (Superintendent at Central Valley School District) as the Class A East Representative. Ballots were distributed to member schools following the Oct. 2021 NDHSAA Membership Meeting. Votes were tallied via electronic ballot on Jan. 20. NDHSAA Board Members serve four-year terms. The term will officially begin during the 2022-23 school year.

Bakke is serving his second year as Superintendent of the Devils Lake School District. Bakke also serves on the North Dakota Council of Educational Leaders (NDCEL) Legislative Focus Group and the North Dakota Educators Service Cooperative Board.

