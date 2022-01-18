A look at the hoops (1/16-1/17): Lake Region State wins OT shootout

DEVILS LAKE – Five total games made up the basketball lineup Sunday and Monday. Here is how each team fared in their respective contest:

Mens:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State vs. United Tribes Technical College (1/16)

Final score: 90-85 Lake Region State (OT)

Standout stats:

- Lake Region State:

Clarence Daniels (32 points)

James Sommer (12 points)

Anthony Davis (11 points)

Djordje Mitrovic (11 points)

- United Tribes Technical College

Famous Lefthand (24 points)

Sylvester Union (23 points)

Tristin Davis (21 points)

DK Middleton (10 points)

At a glance:

A scrappy, gritty and high-scoring affair eventually saw the Royals overcome the surging three-headed scoring monster in Lefthand, Union and Davis. The Royals have now won three straight games (dating back to Jan. 9) for the second time this season (Nov. 16-21). The Royals will battle North Dakota State College of Science on Jan. 19.

Boys:

Class B:

Lakota vs. Harvey/Wells County (1/17)

Final score: 55-42 Harvey/Wells County

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance:

The Raiders have now lost each of their last two games and three of their last four. Over the stretch, the Raiders have scored 50 points or more only once (54-39 win over Larimore on Jan. 7). Lakota will take to the road against Warwick on Jan. 20.

New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. Four Winds/Minnewaukan

Final score: 85-37 Four Winds/Minnewaukan

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance:

Four Winds/Minnewaukan continues its offensive barrage with yet another 80+ point performance. The Indians have now scored 70 points or more in each of their eight contests and 80 points or more in five straight games. The Indians will entertain Benson County on Jan. 20.

North Star @ Park River/Fordville-Lankin

Final score: 62-35 North Star

Standout stats:

- North Star:

Drew Nicholas (16 points)

Dane Hagler (15 points)

Brett Dilley (10 points)

- Park River/Fordville-Lankin:

Avery Rosinski (8 points)

John Beneda (6 points)

Mitchell Shirek (6 points)

At a glance:

The Bearcats have turned it up a notch defensively as of late. Since allowing 98 points to Four Winds/Minnewaukan on Jan. 10, the Bearcats have allowed 43 points on average over their following two games. The Bearcats will next take on Rolla on Jan. 25.

