Athlete of the Week Ballot: Jan. 10-17

DEVILS LAKE – Two nominees make up this week’s “Athlete of the Week” nomination ballot. Whether it be on the basketball court (Deng Deng, Four Winds/Minnewaukan Boys Basketball) or the ice at a rink (Zach White, Devils Lake Boys Hockey), each candidate has a claim to this week’s honor.

The Devils Lake Journal hosts its “Athlete of the Week” contest weekly. Athlete nominations are based on an athlete’s performance from the prior week. This week, ballot nominations were submitted by coaches from Saturday morning to Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. Finalist voting starts Tuesday at noon and ends Wednesday at 4:00 p.m. CT, assuming more than one finalist has been cast.

The following programs can nominate an athlete for the honor: Devils Lake, Four Winds/Minnewaukan, North Star/Starkweather, Langdon/Edmore/Munich, Benson County, Nelson County, Dakota Prairie, Lakota, New Rockford-Sheyenne and Lake Region State College. Nominations will vary depending on the time of the season.

