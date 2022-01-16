A look at the hoops: Benson County GBB rebounds in big way (1/15)

DEVILS LAKE – The meat and potatoes of the high school basketball season are officially here, and each team will look to take it another notch in the hopes of getting the proper preparation for the inevitable tournaments down the road. Here is how each team fared during Saturday’s slate.

Boys:

Class A:

Devils Lake @ Fargo South

Final score: 83-71 Fargo South

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance:

The Firebirds finally took to the court for the first time in 2022 after their two previous games (@ Fargo Davies, vs. Shanley) were rescheduled to a later date (Jan. 20 for Fargo Davies and Feb. 10 for Shanley). Devils Lake’s 71 points are the most since they scored 81 in their season-opener against Valley City on Dec. 7. The Firebirds will look to secure their first win since Dec. 18 (59-51 @ Wahpeton) when they challenge Grand Forks Red River on Jan. 18.

Class B:

Benson County vs. May-Port-C-G (Class B Day)

Final score: 68-38 May-Port-C-G

Standout stats:

- Benson County:

Lane Benson (9 points) Macyn Olson (9 points)

Logan Maddock (8 points)

At a glance:

The Wildcats continue to search for enough juice on the offensive end to collect their first win on the season. Benson County will next trek to Rolette on Jan. 18.

Girls:

Class B:

Benson County vs. Richland (Class B Day)

Final score: 73-55 Benson County

Standout stats:

- Benson County:

Quinn Neppl (35 points)

Desidy Schwanke (14 points)

Ashlyn Williams (11 points)

- Richland:

Megan Roob (15 points)

Alayna Schmitt (13 points)

Kennedi Wagner (10 points)

At a glance:

Another star-studded performance from Neppl was not the only sign of optimism from the Lady Wildcats Saturday afternoon. Defensively, the Lady Wildcats were able to hold Roob scoreless in the second half. The Lady Wildcats have now won three of their last four games, dating back to Jan. 3 (Benson County lost, 62-41, to Four Winds/Minnewaukan on Jan. 11). The Lady Wildcats will host Rolla on Jan. 18.

Four Winds/Minnewaukan @ Kenmare

Final score: 61-42 Four Winds/Minnewaukan

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance:

While the offensive side of the ball gets the majority of the talk, the defense on the side of the Lady Indians has allowed 44 points on average through four games played since the start of the new calendar year. Four Winds/Minnewaukan will entertain a surging Nelson County team on Jan. 18.

New Rockford-Sheyenne @ Midway/Minto (Class B Day)

Final score: 69-33 New Rockford-Sheyenne

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance:

The Rockets took off to new heights on the offensive end as the quartet of Kelsie Belquist, Kennedy Demester, Mya Cudworth and Kaiya O’Connor found their shooting stroke in the paint, at the line and from the perimeter. New Rockford-Sheyenne’s 69 points were a season-high.

“We haven’t shot that well like we did today,” New Rockford-Sheyenne head coach Elliott Belquist said after the game. “So, it was good to see us hit some perimeter shots. We have been waiting for a couple of our girls to step up and put some points on the board. They did today. Kaiya [O’Connor] had a great start…made the first six points quick there. That is what we need out of some of them…to find a few more points out of them. So, that was good.”

New Rockford-Sheyenne will tackle Cavalier on the rode on Jan. 18.

