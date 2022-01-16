Hockey Highlights: Devils Lake Boys Hockey falters to Bruins (1/15)

DEVILS LAKE – The hockey season continues onward for both Devils Lake teams. As each team looks to gear up for the inevitable stretch, a sense of team chemistry will need to be noticeable should each line combination, defensive pairing or goaltending tandem work to its maximum effect. Here is how each team fared in their recent outing.

Boys:

Devils Lake vs. Fargo South-Shanley

Final score: 4-3 Fargo South-Shanley

Period-by-Period Breakdown:

- Devils Lake: 1-1-1: 3

- Fargo South-Shanley 1-0-3: 4

Shots on Goal:

- Devils Lake: 5-9-6: 20

- Fargo South-Shanley: 24-19-23: 66

Goals:

- Devils Lake:

(F) Dayton Lunak (4:04, 1st)

(F) Camden Schwab (16:32, 2nd)

(F) Caleb Schwab (7:55, 3rd)

- Fargo South-Shanley:

(F) Zach Boren (10:19, 1st)

(D) Will Hofer (9:20, 3rd)

(F) Zach Skarperud (12:37, 3rd)

(F) John Lang (13:11, 3rd)

Goaltending:

- Devils Lake: (G) Zach White (L, 62-66 SVs)

- Fargo South-Shanley: (G) Noel Olsonawski (W, 17-20 SVs)

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):

- Devils Lake: 3 (6:00)

- Fargo South-Shanley: 2 (4:00)

At a glance:

A 3-1 lead in Devils Lake’s favor looked to hold up through the early portion of the third period. However, three unanswered Fargo South-Shanley goals in less than four minutes proved to be the Firebirds’ downfall. Even still, the Firebirds are showing more signs of life. The goal remains the same – mitigate the number of opponent shots.

The Firebirds will next take on Grand Forks Red River on Jan. 18.

Girls:

Devils Lake @ Fargo Davies

Final score: will be updated when available

Period-by-Period Breakdown:

Shots on Goal:

Goals:

Goaltending:

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):

At a glance:

