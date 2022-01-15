A look at the hoops: L/E/M GBB wins third-straight contest

DEVILS LAKE – Weather, in conjunction with a slew of other issues, forced a slew of games to reschedule their respective games Friday evening. Two games, however, continued onward. Here is how each team fared on Jan. 14.

Boys:

Class B:

(1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. Hillsboro/Central Valley

Final score: 81-50 Hillsboro/Central Valley

At a glance:

A methodical Burro offense and unique zone defense initially threw the Indians a rather interesting curveball. However, a relentless defense and glass-smashing offense led by Jayden Yankton and Deng paved the way to another convincing Four Winds/Minnewaukan victory.

“They [Hillsboro/Central Valley] are probably one of the most physical teams in the state,” Four Winds/Minnewaukan head coach Rick Smith said after the game. “They are going to be more methodical on their offensive end and try to be us inside as much as they can. They did a pretty good job of it after we got the big lead, which helps us because it slows down their game and slows down their shot opportunities.”

Four Winds/Minnewaukan will next take on New Rockford-Sheyenne on the road on Jan. 17.

Girls:

Class B:

North Star vs. Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Final score: 47-35 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

At a glance:

Danielle Hagler scored 21 of North Star’s 35 points during the evening contest. However, minimal scoring from the rest of the roster, coupled with a double-digit first and second quarter for the Lady Cardinals (18 and 12 points, respectively), proved to be enough of an obstacle North Star could not overcome. Morgan Freije and Jalynn Swanson scored in the double-digits for the Lady Cardinals (13 and 12, respectively). North Star has now lost each of its last five games.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich will begin a three-game homestand on Jan. 17 when they tackle Rolette. North Star, meanwhile, will entertain St. John on Jan. 18.