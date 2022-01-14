A look at the hoops: North Star rebounds with gritty home win (1/13)

DEVILS LAKE – As snowfall paraded around the area, several teams took to the court as they vied to find their stride or continue it. Here is how each team fared during Thursday’s game slate.

Boys:

Class B:

Dakota Prairie @ Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Final score: 71-48 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

At a glance:

A 17-14 Dakota Prairie lead through the first quarter looked to be a good sign for the Knights. After all, Dakota Prairie dropped each of their final two games during the Ramsey Invitational during the previous week and weekend of action. However, while Cade Stein went on to drop 25 points in the contest, the Cardinals came back to outscore the Knights, 57-31, over the following three quarters. Sophomore forward Rayce Worley led the Cardinal parade with 29 points. Meanwhile, the Carter Tetrault-Jack Romfo duo combined to score an additional 21 points (11 and 10, respectively).

The Cardinals will take to the road to challenge Dunseith on Jan. 18. Dakota Prairie will play New Rockford-Sheyenne in McVille on Jan. 14.

North Star vs. Rugby

Final score: 60-51 North Star

At a glance:

A 98-74 defeat at the hands of the (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan Indians on Jan. 10 didn’t dissuade the Bearcats in the slightest. Instead, the team bounced back against a Panthers team that, heading into the contest, had won each of its previous three contests. North Star’s usual suspects did the general damage during the game as Parker Simon and Dane Hagler combined to score 31 points (18 and 13, respectively). Senior forward Drew Nicholas added to the effort with a double-digit performance of his own (10).

The Bearcats will trek to Park River High School to entertain Park River/Fordville-Lankin on Jan. 17.

Girls:

Class B:

New Rockford-Sheyenne @ Harvey/Wells County

Final score: will be updated when available

At a glance: