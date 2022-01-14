Hockey Highlights: Devils Lake Boys falters in OT to Grafton-Park River (1/13)

DEVILS LAKE – Slowly but surely, the Devils Lake Firebirds Boys Hockey team has gained strength. The Firebirds wanted to illustrate this strength when heading into their game against the Grafton-Park River Spoilers Thursday evening. Here is how the team fared in the Jan. 13 matchup.

Boys:

Devils Lake vs. Grafton-Park River

Final score: 3-2 Grafton-Park River (OT)

Period-by-Period Breakdown:

- 0-1-1-0: 2

- 1-1-0-1: 3

Shots on Goal:

- Devils Lake: 12-10-15-4: 41

- Grafton-Park River 14-16-14-5: 49

Goals:

- Devils Lake:

(F) Parker Swanson

(D) Carson Hanson (PP)

- Grafton-Park River:

Landon Carter (1 ES, 1 PP)

Wren Jelinek

Goaltending:

- Devils Lake: (G) Zach White (L, 46-49 SVs)

- Grafton-Park River: (G) John Schumacher (W, 39-41 SVs)

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):

- Devils Lake: 6 (12:00)

- Grafton-Park River: 4 (8:00)

At a glance:

Blue-liner Carson Hanson scored on the power play with less than five minutes to go in the third period to not only give the Firebirds their second goal of the game but tie the scoreboard up, 2-2. However, a late Wren Jelinek shot close to the eight-minute mark in overtime proved to be the difference-maker. Despite the loss, the Firebirds held the opposition to three goals or less for the third-straight game, dating back to Jan. 8 (2-1 loss to May-Port Area).