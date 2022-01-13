Scoreboard Recap: Basketball (1/12)

DEVILS LAKE – Both Lake Region State basketball teams are full steam ahead for the 2021-22 season stretch run. Here is how each team fared in their Wednesday matchup.

MEN’S:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State @ Dakota College at Bottineau

Final score: 108-83 Lake Region State

LRSC Leaders:

- Points: Clarence Daniels (33)

- Rebounds: Clarence Daniels (10)

- Assists: Ethan Damerum (6)

- Steals: Anthony Davis (4)

- Blocks: Djordje Mitrovic, Ethan Damerum (1 each)

- Three-pointers: D’Sean Larkins (2-3)

- Free-throws: Clarence Daniels (6-9)

DCB Leaders:

- Points: DeAngelo Bell (28)

- Rebounds: Woodson Baptiste (7)

- Assists: Loukas Triantis (3)

- Steals: Loukas Triantis (3)

- Blocks: Deron McDaniel, Woodson Baptiste (1 each)

- Three-pointers: Surafel Berhanie (5-8)

- Free-throws: DeAngelo Ball (4-5)

At a glance:

Lake Region State’s triple-digit performance against Dakota College at Bottineau is their highest in terms of point totals this season (the team’s previous season-high was 91 on Nov. 12 and 20). Five players scored double-digits (Daniels with 33, Davis with 19, Mitrovic with 17, James Sommer with 16 and Larkins with 12). The Royals will tackle United Tribes Technical College on Jan. 16.

WOMEN’S:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State @ Dakota College at Bottineau

Final score: 78-41 Dakota College at Bottineau

LRSC Leaders:

- Points: Tiziana Huici (20)

- Rebounds: Tiziana Huici (8)

- Assists: Tiziana Huici, Laura Ribo (3 each)

- Steals: Tiziana Huici, Josie Flaten (2 each)

- Blocks: None

- Three-pointers: Tiziana Huici (2-5)

- Free-throws: Tiziana Huici (2-2)

DCB Leaders:

- Points: Haylie Conradsen (12)

- Rebounds: Koylynn Gulliford (9)

- Assists: Sabra Peterson (3)

- Steals: Maria Moore (3)

- Blocks: Maria Moore (3)

- Three-pointers: Haylie Conradsen (4-4)

- Free-throws: Alyssa St Pierre (2-2)

At a glance:

The Lady Royals continue to look for defensive consistency through the early portion of the new calendar year. Through three games played in 2022, the Lady Royals are allowing 77.3 points per game (PPG). The Lady Royals will next take on United Tribes Technical College on Jan. 16 at Devils Lake Sportscenter.