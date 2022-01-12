Scoreboard Recap: Basketball (1/11)

DEVILS LAKE – Four girls basketball games made up the local docket Tuesday evening after the lone boys basketball bout (New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. Warwick) was postponed (COVID-19). Here is the result of each game Tuesday evening.

Girls:

Class B:

Benson County vs. Four Winds/Minnewaukan

Final score: 62-41 Four Winds/Minnewaukan

At a glance:

A 26-23 Four Winds/Minnewaukan lead at halftime was, if anything else, a lead. However, it wasn’t a lead they were necessarily comfortable with. The Lady Wildcats’ aggressive and effective man-to-man defense proved to be a tricky customer, after all. However, stamina and stability down low helped give the Lady Indians enough of a push to pull away from the Lady Wildcats.

“We didn’t do a whole lot of special things to make them [Benson County] off of their game,” Gourd said. “We just wore them down. I think they were gassed, they were getting turnovers, and they were in foul trouble. That has been a staple for us. We have been trying to wear teams down with our pressure and pushing the ball all the time. I think that is what happened today. They are going to be ready come district tournament time, so we are going to be on our toes. They are no pushover. They are going to be back at it.”

Nelson County vs. Harvey/Wells County

Final score: 49-30 Nelson County

At a glance:

Marit Ellingson continues to be the big-time spark for a Nelson County offense yearning to find consistency on the attacking end. Ellingson’s 18 points were supplemented with Krista Lippert’s 10 points of her own. Lippert has now tallied double-digit points in two of her last three games, dating back to Dec. 18 against Dunseith (she scored 11 points). The Chargers will look to keep the momentum going against Rolette on Jan. 15.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich @ St. John

Final score: 82-43 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

At a glance:

Langdon/Edmore/Munich’s 72-point performance against Cavalier set a season-high through the team’s eight games played up to that point. And what did the LAdy Cardinals do to follow up the performance? They scored 10 more points on top of it all. The Lady Cardinals are averaging 77 points per game (PPG) over their last two games. That will play, I’d say.

North Star @ Dunseith

Final score: 50-43 Dunseith

At a glance:

18 and 13 points from Danielle Hagler and Gracie Miller, respectively, looked to do the trick in North Star’s favor. Beating out the Lady Dragons in the rebounding department (41-38) additionally showed North Star’s advantage on the offensive and defensive side. However, the turnover department proved to be North Star’s undoing. 13 North Star turnovers, when supplemented with 10 Dunseith points off of said turnovers, can explain itself. North Star will look to overcome their current four-game losing streak (dating back to Dec. 14 against Four Winds/Minnewaukan) when they tackle Langdon/Edmore/Munich on Jan. 14.