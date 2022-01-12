LRSC's Jared Marshall named Athletic Director

DEVILS LAKE – According to a press release sent to the publication Wednesday m, Jared Marshall has been named athletic director of Lake Region State College.

LRSC and former Athletic Director and Head Women’s Basketball Coach Danny Mertens signed a mutual separation agreement according to a press release sent to the publication on Dec. 17.

Marshall has coached nine All Mon-Dak Conference players and eight All-Region XIII players. Marshall has additionally had 39 players be named to the Mon-Dak Academic All-Conference Team. Marshall's record as men’s basketball coach is 112-86.

“Coach Marshall has been with LRSC for seven years and he’s committed to maintaining an athletics program centered on success for our student athletes on the court or field and in the classroom,” LRSC President Doug Darling said in the press release.

Marshall, a Colorado native, holds a bachelor’s degree in U.S. History from the University of Northern Colorado and a master’s degree in Athletic Administration and Human Performance from the University of Mary.

“I feel very fortunate and blessed to be named the new athletic director at Lake Region State College. I am excited for the opportunity to lead an Athletic Department with a dedicated group of student athletes and coaches that compete in the wide variety of sports that LRSC has to offer," Marshall said in the press release.