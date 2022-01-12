(2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan overcomes tough man-to-man defense, beats Benson County, 62-41

MADDOCK - All signs pointed to another high-scoring affair favoring the (2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan Lady Indians. Trekking into their Jan. 11 game, the Lady Indians averaged 68.9 points per game (PPG) and scored 60 points or more in all 10 of their contests.

That is unless the Benson County Lady Wildcats had anything to say about it. A stingy man-to-man defense with a sprinkle of 2-3 zone schemes looked to be the trump card against the bigger and deeper roster.

A 36-18 second half, combined with a touch more stamina, helped net Four Winds/Minnewaukan the 62-41 victory once the smoke cleared the gym floor at Maddock High School Tuesday evening.

The Lady Indians remain undefeated on the season (11-0, 3-0). The Lady Wildcats (7-5, 3-2) have not beaten the Lady Indians since Jan. 13, 2015 (Benson County won, 48-37).

“Benson [County] works hard on defense,” Four Winds/Minnewaukan head coach Sean Gourd said after the game. “They are scrappy. They stick their hands in the air, [and] they go after each ball. They hustle, and they work really, really hard.”

Benson County's man-to-man schemes proved to be a tricky roadblock for Four Winds/Minnewaukan. So much, in fact, that these schemes threw the Lady Indians for a significant loop through the opening portion of the game.

The opening portion of the game swiftly transformed into the first eight minutes of play as the Lady Indians were faced with a 12-11 deficit through the first quarter.

The second quarter saw similar offensive fits, even after the Lady Indians initially pulled away with a 26-16 lead with 3:50 left in the first half. A 7-0 Benson County run found traction after a Desidy Schwanke bank three-point splash from the wing helped pull the Lady Wildcats within three points by the end of the first half. Senior guard/forward Quinn Neppl led all Benson County players in points over the game’s duration (13).

A close halftime score forced the Lady Indians back to the drawing board. The main message heading into the second half? Find your stride.

“Sean [Gourd] told us that to get our stuff together,” junior forward Alionna Lawrence said after the game. “We really picked up the pace. It was 26-23 in the second half, so we decided that we had to push harder, and we just wanted to get that dub.”

And push harder the Lady Indians did. A 22-point third quarter came to be after Lawrence, Myona Dauphinais and Ezura Rainbow found more inside lanes and perimeter openings. The trio finished the game with 49 combined points (18 for Dauphinais and Lawrence and 13 for Rainbow).

A collection of defensive switches on the man-to-man side, to Benson County head coach Kent Neppl, was not so much a priority as it was a necessity. Sticking to one defensive scheme, in Neppl’s mind, was not going to grind the Four Winds/Minnewaukan scoring machine to a halt.

Stamina, however, started to rear its head against Benson County’s favor as the team lost steam during the final stretch. Nevertheless, Neppl was still satisfied with his team’s performance against one of the more explosive Class B teams.

“Holding that team to 26 points in the [first] half is a feat for us, and to hold that team to under their average to the end of the game was a feat for us,” Neppl said after the game. “I wanted to hold to them to 56 or less, and my goal was to get shots to fall. If the shots fall, I think it is a different game. We couldn’t get shots to fall.”

In Gourd’s mind, sticking to team strengths helped give the Lady Indians enough of a spark to pull away from the Lady Wildcats through the meatier portions of the third and fourth quarter.

With a touch of stamina, these strengths proved to be the remedy to coming away with a roughly contested road win.

Sometimes, it is about keeping it simple, too.

“We didn’t do a whole lot of special things to make them [Benson County] off of their game," Gourd said. "We just wore them down. I think they were gassed, they were getting turnovers, and they were in foul trouble. That has been a staple for us. We have been trying to wear teams down with our pressure and pushing the ball all the time. I think that is what happened today. They are going to be ready come district tournament time, so we are going to be on our toes. They are no pushover. They are going to be back at it.”

Benson County will participate in “Class B Day” in Devils Lake on Jan. 15 when they take on Richland. The Lady Indians, meanwhile, will challenge Warwick at Four Winds High School on Jan. 13.