Scoreboard Recap: Basketball (1/10)

DEVILS LAKE – A Monday night slate of basketball action saw more storylines develop as the season continues. Here is how each team fared.

Boys:

Class B:

Rolette vs. Lakota (Ramsey Invitational)

Final score: 53-34 Rolette

At a glance:

This matchup looked like one the Raiders already had in their pocket. On paper and based on context, anyway. A 51-35 victory against the Comets on Dec. 17 might have illustrated such, but games are played not on paper. Instead, the court is where they are played. This time around, Rolette flipped the script and capitalized on Montgomery Grant’s scoring prowess in conjunction with Lakota’s fouling and shooting inconsistencies.

Rolette’s additional adjustment to Lakota’s stingy 2-3 zone also became apparent early and often from the perspective of Lakota head coach Tyson Ackerman.

“I could tell,” Ackerman said. “I watched their tapes earlier, and they never really played against the zone the first two games…they played it much better. We played flat-footed. It was our third game… haven’t practiced in 11 days...with the snow and all that stuff. We just haven’t gotten the practice time in there. So, I think that had a lot to do with it. I only go six deep, so our kids are tired, which you could see. We played flat-footed [and] didn’t shoot well because we were tired.”

Lakota will tackle Harvey/Wells County on Jan. 17 at Lakota Community Center.

Devils Lake JV vs. Dakota Prairie (Ramsey Invitational)

Final score: 59-44 Devils Lake JV

At a glance:

A buzzer-beating defeat at the hands of the North Star Bearcats on Jan. 7, combined with a loss against the Firebirds, helped the Knights understand the notion of pushing from start to finish. Moving forward, Dakota Prairie will look to maintain control of the game from start to finish as they look ahead to their Jan. 13 game against Langdon/Edmore/Munich.

“Today, we started out really strong,” Dakota Prairie head coach Thomas Trostad said. “Then, a little bit of push-back, it got tight, and then they got a lead. Then, it got out of control…one thing I have talked with the boys about this year is about the snowball effect. If you let things get worse, it is only going to get bigger and harder to push, and that is what happened to us today. It got out of control and [was] hard to push.”

Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. North Star (Ramsey Invitational)

Final score: 98-74 Four Winds/Minnewaukan

At a glance:

Deng Deng, Dalen Leftbear and Jacolby Pearson provided the lanes and buckets, while All-Tournament and MVP Jayden Yankton did anything and everything en route to a dominating championship. With four proven players on the scoring side, the Indians have a juggernaut that will only get better as the defense sharpens up.

“We are running and sharing the ball extremely well when we are getting up the floor,” Four Winds/Minnewaukan head coach Rick Smith said. “When you have four guys who can attack the rim and handle the ball, which really causes mismatches for a lot of people, especially if they are going to play man-to-man. We have four guys that can attack the rim and get their shots off any time they want to, and right now, we are doing that really well.”

Four Winds/Minnewaukan will battle Hillsboro/Central Valley on Jan. 14.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. Cavalier

Final score: 55-50 Cavalier

At a glance:

Markus Kingzett and Rayce Worley once again scored in the double digits for the Cardinals, albeit in a slightly smaller denomination when compared to their production against Hatton/Northwood on Jan. 7, when they scored 28 combined points (Kingzett and Worley scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, against Cavalier). At this point, the question is simple: who can the Cardinals rely on as that third scoring option behind the pair? Finding a consistent body to support the pair will go a long way toward the Cardinals making more noise in Class B action. The Cardinals will look to snap their two-game skid with a match against Dakota Prairie on Jan. 13.

Girls:

Class B:

Nelson County @ New Rockford-Sheyenne

Final score: 50-44 Nelson County

At a glance:

Don’t look now, but Nelson County might be finding a scoring stride. The team’s 50 points scored are the most in eight total games this season (tournament play included). A season-high 18 points from Nora Johnson helped seal the deal for a Chargers team reeling for any offensive support behind Merit Ellingson, who nailed three three-pointers and totaled 15 points. Nelson County will have a quick turnaround on Jan. 11, where they will host Harvey/Wells County in McVille.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. Cavalier

Final score: 72-42 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

At a glance:

Langdon/Edmore/Munich's 72 points scored are the most through nine games this season. Langdon/Edmore/Munich will set their sights on St. John on Jan. 11.