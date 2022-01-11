Ramsey Invitational Recap: Day 3

DEVILS LAKE – Mother Nature did not prevent the Ramsey Invitational from finding its necessary closure. This was precisely the circumstance for six teams Monday afternoon and evening (Benson County and Larimore could not make up the seventh-place game). Regardless of the context, all six tournament teams took to the court one final time to leave one lasting impression. In the end, Four Winds/Minnewaukan came away with the tournament win. Here is the result of each game.

Rolette vs. Lakota:

Final score: 53-34 Rolette

Scoring breakdown:

- 14-15-12-12: 53

- 06-14-07-07: 34

The gist:

While the Raiders might not possess the most dangerous arsenal on the offensive side, they certainly mix in a steady dose of man-to-man and 2-3 defensive sets to make the opponent play against the grain.

However, the Rolette Comets had different ideas, especially after the Raiders beat them, 51-35, on Dec. 17. A combination of three-point splashes from Montgomery Grant, coupled with a steady low-post presence from the rest of the starting five, helped vault the Comets ahead of the Raiders, 53-34, to claim the fifth-place honor.

Lakota head coach Tyson Ackerman believes the Comets adjusted effectively to the zone switches and capitalized on the flat Lakota start to the game.

“I could tell,” Ackerman said. “I watched their tapes earlier, and they never really played against the zone the first two games…they played it much better. We played flat-footed. It was our third game… haven’t practiced in 11 days...with the snow and all that stuff. We just haven’t gotten the practice time in there. So, I think that had a lot to do with it. I only go six deep, so our kids are tired, which you could see. We played flat-footed [and] didn’t shoot well because we were tired.”

Lakota’s offensive side continues to be a work in progress, especially in the perimeter shooting department, where the Raiders failed to make a downtown shot during the contest.

Nevertheless, Ackerman believes the tournament stretch gave his team the necessary experience to sharpen their craft and find their offensive style later on down the road.

“We came on and laid an egg against Dakota Prairie,” Ackerman said. “That’s a rivalry game. There’s a lot of energy and effort putting in that emotion. We play football with those kids. We know those kids personally…so, after we lost to them, we got off to a slow start. That hurt us, and then running into a Larimore team where we ran the ball on them, which is nice…then to come today and not play very well…if we don’t get practice time, we don’t get shots. If we don’t make shots, we have a tough time scoring.”

Devils Lake JV vs. Dakota Prairie:

Final score: 59-44 Devils Lake JV

Scoring breakdown:

- 09-16-19-15: 59

- 19-11-07-07: 44

The gist:

Dakota Prairie looked to avoid a pitfall heading into their matchup against Devils Lake JV. After all, the Knights were coming off a deflating 54-53 loss against the North Star Bearcats on Jan. 7. To make matters worse, the Knights had to stew on the defeat after the tournament was postponed (Jan. 8 to 10).

The Knights, however, did not run into a pitfall. Instead, they found their way into a patented buzzsaw via the Firebirds, who rode a solid second half to usurp the Knights, 59-44.

“Today, we started out really strong,” Dakota Prairie head coach Thomas Trostad said. “Then, a little bit of push-back, it got tight, and then they got a lead. Then, it got out of control…one thing I have talked with the boys about this year is about the snowball effect. If you let things get worse, it is only going to get bigger and harder to push, and that is what happened to us today. It got out of control and [was] hard to push.”

A robust 19-9 first quarter for the Knights was quickly countered with a double-digit second for the Firebirds. The third quarter, though, was where the Firebirds found their stride. A combination of three-point dimes, mid-court steals and a stroke of good pace proved to be the deciding factor to the Firebirds propelling ahead of Knights.

While the loss stung when conjoined with their closely fought defeat against the Bearcats, Trostad believes getting tournament action is what counts the most in the long run.

“It is really good,” Trostad said. “Getting that tournament atmosphere, so they are ready when we come back to this gym for the district tournament. We are playing in it. A lot of these guys…two or three main guys are bringing back minutes, but a lot of these other guys aren’t used to this gym floor. They get the feel of what it is like and [are] ready to come when it comes to it when it matters. Early season tournaments are good. Kids have to get the tournament atmosphere. It is always fun, and Devils Lake…always puts on a great tournament, too.”

Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. North Star:

Final score: 98-74 Four Winds/Minnewaukan

Scoring breakdown:

- 25-23-25-25: 98

- 14-23-10-27: 74

The gist:

The Indians and Bearcats each knew a thing or two about scoring heading into the championship bout Monday evening. One did not need bifocals to visualize the sheer volume of buckets each team had a knack of producing at will. The Indians averaged 84.8 points per game (PPG) heading into the game, while the Bearcats notched 68.0 PPG.

While both teams pushed the pace and found enough baskets early, the Indians came away with the 98-74 win and sat atop the Ramsey Invitational podium when it was all said and done.

Four Winds/Minnewaukan’s 98 points scored are the most through six games played this season (including tournament play) and the most since Mar. 8, 2021 (the Indians scored 122 points against Rolette in the Class B – Region 4 Tournament).

The opening minutes of the first quarter could best be described in one word: fast. Full-court pressure on the side of the Indians helped prevent Dane Hagler and Drew Nicholas (who nailed a buzzer-beating three-point shot against Dakota Prairie on Jan. 7). Four Winds/Minnewaukan’s collection of playmakers in Jayden Yankton, Deng Deng, Jacolby Pearson and Dalen Leftbear helped open the lanes and find the necessary shots outside the perimeter and inside the paint. All four players made the All-Tournament team.

“We are running and sharing the ball extremely well when we are getting up the floor,” Four Winds/Minnewaukan head coach Rick Smith said. “When you have four guys who can attack the rim and handle the ball, which really causes mismatches for a lot of people, especially if they are going to play man-to-man. We have four guys that can attack the rim and get their shots off any time they want to, and right now, we are doing that really well.”

“It is always fun to play in here,” senior guard Jayden Yankton said. “The competition isn’t what we expected it to be, but we come in here and still play hard. We find what we need to be working on, and clearly, tonight showed us what we still need to work on defensively, and that is why this tournament is pretty good to play in.”

A 27-point fourth quarter from the Bearcats emphasized the obvious. In Smith’s mind, the defense needs to sharpen up. With more practice and a better dose of health, Smith believes a more vigorous defense is attainable.

“Even though we are scoring at a high clip, I don’t think we have gelled that well yet,” Smith said. “Our defense has some work to do. We are slow to the play, which got us in foul trouble…we have to shore that up. Once we get everybody healthy and into practice situations a little bit more, we can work on that. There are a lot of things we can work on.”

2022 Ramsey Invitational Awards:

Free Throw Contest Winner: Jayden Yankton, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

All-Tournament Team:

- Dane Hagler, North Star

- Deng Deng, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

- Oliver Wirth, Devils Lake JV

- Cade Stein, Dakota Prairie

- Ross Thompson, Lakota

- Jacolby Pearson, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

- Montgomery Grant, Rolette

- Parker Simon, North Star

- Dalen Leftbear, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

MVP: Jayden Yankton, Four Winds/Minnewaukan