Hockey Highlights: Devils Lake (1/10)

DEVILS LAKE – The contest between Devils Lake Boys Hockey and West Fargo Sheyenne was initially slated to take place on Jan. 4. However, a weatherpostponement forced the game to get pushed back. Here is how the Firebirds fared against the Mustangs Monday evening.

Boys:

Devils Lake vs. West Fargo Sheyenne

Final score: 3-2 West Fargo Sheyenne

Period-by-Period Breakdown:

- 2-0-1: 3

- 0-1-1: 2

Shots on Goal:

- 16-10-8: 34 (WFS)

- 6-12-11: 29 (DL)

Goals:

- West Fargo Sheyenne:

(F) Trey Stocker

(F) Carson Teckenberg

- Devils Lake:

(F) Caleb Schwab

(F) Austin Thompson

Goaltending:

- West Fargo Sheyenne:

(G) Peyton Buchholz: W, 27-29 SVs (51:00)

- Devils Lake

(G) Zach White: L, 31-34 SVs (51:00)

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):

- West Fargo Sheyenne: 4 (11:00)

- Devils Lake: 5 (10:00)

At a glance:

Both teams were able to take away optimism from the result. The Mustangs extended their winning streak to four games, dating back to Dec. 21. The Firebirds, despite the loss, have continued to shore up the defensive end of the ice after they lost, 10-0, to Fargo Davies on Dec. 17. Over their following three games, the Firebirds have allowed 10 goals combined. It is a step in the right direction for a team looking to find the stride that netted them two straight wins to open the season.

The Firebirds will take on Grafton-Park River on Jan. 14 at Burdick Arena.