Scoreboard Recap: Basketball (1/7)

DEVILS LAKE – A packed slate of basketball action at the start of the weekend did not cease to turn heads and raise eyebrows. Close games were readily abundant, and statements were made. Here are Friday’s results.

Boys:

Class B:

Benson County vs. Rolette (Ramsey County Tournament)

Final score: 54-34 Rolette

At a glance:

The Wildcats allowed 29 points during the first half, and while the Lane Benson-Paxton Neppl duo combined to score 18 points (nine each), the Comet pair in Blake Mattson and Montgomery Grant responded with 20 and 19 points, respectively. This proved to be the difference-maker. Without the necessary firepower to consistently keep up, the Wildcats will take on Larimore for the honor of seventh place on Jan. 8.

Dakota Prairie vs. North Star (Ramsey County Tournament)

Final score: 54-53 North Star

At a glance:

A 44-38 score in North Star’s favor heading into the fourth quarter was only supplemented by a double-digit point performance from Dane Hagler (17 points) and Parker Simon (12 points). However, the pinnacle of the production came not from scoring the basketball but from controlling it. The Bearcats turned the ball over only six times, compared to Dakota Prairie’s 13. A clutch shot from Drew Nicholas in the fourth quarter also helped, I imagine. Watch out for this team.

Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. Devils Lake JV (Ramsey County Tournament)

Final score: 90-52 Four Winds/Minnewaukan

At a glance:

Through two tournament games, the Indians are averaging 92 points. Talk about a dominating performance. Now, it all comes down to this. Two teams. One significant strength against another. Four Winds/Minnewaukan’s scoring capabilities will be tested against North Star’s clutch shooting. Something will have to give. Both teams will face off for the honor of tournament victor on Jan. 8.

Lakota vs. Larimore (Ramsey County Tournament)

Final score: 54-39 Lakota

At a glance:

The Raiders snapped a two-game losing streak, dating back to Jan. 3 (58-44 against North Star on Jan. 3). The team’s 54 points scored are the second-most through their first six games this season, tournament play included (the Raiders scored 60 in their 60-38 win against Barnes County North on Dec. 13). Lakota will conclude their tournament run with a fifth-place matchup against Rolette on Jan. 8.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. Hatton/Northwood

Final score: 42-40 Hatton/Northwood

At a glance:

The Cardinals trekked into the fourth quarter trailing, 28-27, to the Thunder. A joint 28-point effort from Markus Kingzett and Rayce Worley (14 points each), however, could not overcome the 34-point night from Kelby Azure (13 points), Levi Jorgensen (11 points) and Austin Rygg (10 points). The trio scored 11 of their 34 points during the closely contested fourth quarter. The Cardinals are now averaging 35 points per game (PPG) in their losses this season (four defeats). Langdon/Edmore/Munich will challenge Cavalier on Jan. 10 in Langdon.

Girls:

Class B:

Benson County @ Warwick

Final score: 64-18 Benson County

At a glance:

Even with the team resting the bulk of the starting cast through the early portion of the third quarter, Benson County was still able to score a season-high 64 points (the team’s previous high came on Dec. 21 when they scored 63 against Richland in what amounted to a 66-63 defeat). The Wildcats will next tackle Four Winds/Minnewaukan on Jan. 11 in Maddock.

New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. Rolla

Final score: score will be updated when available

At a glance: