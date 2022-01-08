Hockey Highlights: Devils Lake (1/7)

DEVILS LAKE – A pair of postponements dating back to Dec. 28 dealt the Devils Lake Girls Hockey team a tough hand heading into their 2022 opener against Bismarck on Jan. 7. Heading into the contest, the Firebirds took to the ice for the first time since their 10-1 defeat on home ice against Jamestown on Dec. 21. Despite the two+ week hiatus, the Firebirds did not buckle to the challenge. Here is how the team fared against the Blizzard Friday evening.

Girls:

Devils Lake vs. Bismarck

Final score: 13-1 Bismarck

Period-by-Period Breakdown:

- 0-0-1: 1

- 6-5-2: 13

Shots on Goal:

- 5-5-6: 16

- 17-25-10: 52

Goals:

- Devils Lake:

(F) Ashlyn Abrahamson

- Bismarck:

(F) Brenna Curl (3)

(F) Cameron Schmidt (2)

(F) Avery Matt (2)

(F) Ava Krikorian (2)

(F) Paige Pengilly

(F) Madison Cole

(F) Greta Tschider

(F) Kaley Wachter

Goaltending:

- Devils Lake:

(G) Mathea Nelson: 39 SV, 51:00 MIN

- Bismarck:

(G) Kambree Grabar: 15 SV, 51:11 MIN

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):

- Devils Lake: 5 (10:00)

- Bismarck: 12 (24:00)

At a glance:

Devils Lake continues to find its footing, even with the flip of the calendar year. While their roster has continued to show grit, the lack of depth on the defensive side has given the team’s goaltending tandem in Mathea Nelson and Rachel Alexander a steady workout. Devils Lake has allowed 50+ shots on goal (SOG) in three of their last four games, dating back to Dec. 14 (56 against Fargo Davies on Dec. 14 and 63 against Fargo North-South on Dec. 17). The Firebirds will set their sight on a Jan. 13 rematch against West Fargo after the latter scored 13 goals against the former on Nov. 23 to open the season.