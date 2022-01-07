Scoreboard Recap: Basketball (1/6)

DEVILS LAKE – A new year brings a fresher set of possibilities for many a high school team, single game, tournament bout or otherwise. Here is how each team fared over their most recent outing.

Boys:

Class B:

Benson County vs. Devils Lake JV (Ramsey County Tournament)

Final score: 45-18 Devils Lake JV

At a glance:

No player from either team scored in the double-digits. However, a combined effort from Dylan Hintz, Josh Deckert and Brady Goss helped vault the Firebirds over the Wildcats. The trio combined to score 23 points (seven, eight and eight, respectively). Logan Maddock led all Wildcats in points (six). The Wildcats will take on Rolette in the compensation semifinal on Jan. 7.

Dakota Prairie vs. Lakota (Ramsey County Tournament)

Final score: 62-37 Dakota Prairie

At a glance:

Cade Stein’s 23 points (Dakota Prairie) helped offset Jaxon Baumgarn’s 17 points (Lakota), as did a 21-point third quarter from the Knights. The Knights have now scored 60+ points in three of their four wins this season. Dakota Prairie will tackle North Star on the winning side of the bracket on Jan. 7, while Lakota will battle Larimore on the consolation side.

Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. Rolette (Ramsey County Tournament)

Final score: 94-46 Four Winds/Minnewaukan

At a glance:

Should we be surprised? The answer is a resounding no. The Indians are now averaging an explosive 83.5 points per game (PPG) in four games this season. Four Four Winds/Minnewaukan players tallied double-digit points in the effort (Jayden Yankton with 28, Deng Deng with 19, Jacolby Pearson with 18 and Dalen Leftbear with 10). The Indians will challenge Devils Lake JV on Jan. 7.

North Star vs. Larimore (Ramsey County Tournament)

Final score: 78-50 North Star

At a glance:

34 combined points from the Simon brothers (Parker and Karsen Simon scored 17 points apiece) helped provide enough spark to give the Bearcats a reliable cushion. 16 points from Dane Hagler, along with another 13 points from Drew Nicholas, also proved to be helpful. The Bearcats might not have the luster of the Indians, but they do score in bunches. And keep in mind – the only full-time senior on the roster is Nicholas. This team is young, and they are here to stay.

Girls:

Class B:

Four Winds/Minnewaukan @ Velva

Final score: 61-43 Four Winds/Minnewaukan

At a glance:

The Lady Indians have yet to skip a significant beat, even when they are away from their home confines, where they are a crisp 4-0. Excluding tournament play, the Lady Indians are averaging 64.5 points per game (PPG) on the road (two games). Four Winds/Minnewaukan will continue their four-game road stretch with a date against Thompson on Jan. 8.