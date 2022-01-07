Hockey Highlights: Devils Lake (1/6)

DEVILS LAKE – The calendar year has officially been flipped for the Devils Lake Boys Hockey team, albeit a few days later than initially anticipated. After their Jan. 4 road trip was moved to Jan. 10, the Firebirds instead took to the ice for the first time in 2022 against West Fargo at Burdick Arena on Jan. 6. Here is how the team fared in the contest.

Boys:

Devils Lake vs. West Fargo

Final score: 5-2 West Fargo

Period-by-Period Breakdown:

- 0-1-1: 2

- 2-2-1: 5

Shots on Goal:

- 6-8-9: 23

- 14-26-18: 58

Goals:

- Devils Lake:

(F) Caleb Schwab (1)

(D) Max Langton (1)

- West Fargo:

(F) Colten Bossert (1)

(F) Noah Diemer (2)

(F) Seth Wigestrand (1)

(F) Aiden Wolf (1)

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):

- Devils Lake: 5 (10:00)

- West Fargo: 4 (8:00)

At a glance:

Although the Firebirds lost their fourth straight contest dating back to Dec. 10 (6-3 @ Fargo North), they found the back of the opponent’s net for the first time since the same game. Sometimes, a small scoring stretch can turn the tides into something more significant. The Firebirds will look to make this a reality on Jan. 8 against May-Port Area.