Scoreboard Recap: Basketball (12/21)

DEVILS LAKE – The calendar year continues to dwindle, and each high school basketball team continues to grind hard enough to finish 2021 off on a high note. Here is how each team fared in their most recent contest on Dec. 21.

Boys:

Class A:

Devils Lake @ West Fargo Sheyenne

Final score: 92-69 West Fargo Sheyenne

At a glance:

In Devils Lake’s four losses this season, the team has defensively allowed 88 points. In their wins? 64. A work in progress is a work in progress. The Firebirds will look to continue their revamped style of play with a game against Fargo North on Dec. 30.

Class B:

Dakota Prairie vs. Carrington

Final score: 51-43 Dakota Prairie

At a glance:

There is a reason you do not assume in sports. The Dakota Prairie Knights not only galloped their way to a double-digit halftime lead against the Cardinals, but they did it with stamina and grit on the offensive and defensive side of the floor. One would have assumed their 25-14 halftime lead would hold. However, a stingy 2-3 zone defense from the Cardinals quickly vaulted the Cardinals back into the game.

While one of the team’s premier shooters in Cade Stein fouled out, the Knights utilized a “next man up” strategy that inevitably netted them the down-to-the-wire victory.

“Coach [Trostad] said in the huddle to take time off of the clock,” senior center Garrett Syverson said after the game. “Take your shots, play good defense, take time and relax. One of our best ball-handlers was out. Cade Stein had five fouls and went out in the fourth quarter, I believe. For some of our point guards [in] Caden [Joramo], Garrett [Haakenson] and Jake [Johnson], especially, had to step up, be in demand and control the ball. That is what we did.”

New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. Griggs-Midkota

Final score: 55-48 New Rockford-Sheyenne

At a glance:

Koby Duda and Nick Berglund combined to score 28 of New Rockford-Sheyenne’s 55 points Tuesday evening (16 and 12 points, respectively). The Rockets have won two of their last three games, dating back to their contest against Glenburn in the CNDC Tournament on Dec. 17 (New Rockford-Sheyenne won, 59-33).

Girls:

Class A:

Devils Lake @ West Fargo Sheyenne

Final score: 77-62 West Fargo Sheyenne

At a glance:

The Firebirds have allowed the opposing offense to score 70+ points in each of the team’s last two games and three of the previous four. Devils Lake will finish the calendar year with a match against Fargo North on Dec. 30.

Class B:

Benson County vs. Richland

Final score: 66-63 Richland

At a glance:

Without Quinn Neppl at the helm, it was up to another Wildcat player(s) to seize the reigns and find enough of a jolt on the offensive side to keep Benson County competitive. Enter Ashlyn Williams and Hailey Maddock, who combined to score 39 points in the game (20 and 19 points, respectively). All eyes will remain on Neppl as the Wildcats look to weather the storm without their star for however long it takes.