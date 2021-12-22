Hockey Highlights: Devils Lake (12/21)

DEVILS LAKE – The Devils Lake Firebirds Girls Hockey team took to the ice once more Tuesday evening, this time against Jamestown. Here is how the Firebirds fared at Burdick Arena during the contest.

Girls:

Devils Lake vs. Jamestown

Final score: 10-1 Jamestown

Period-by-Period Breakdown:

- 0-0-1: 1

- 1-7-2: 10

Shots on Goal:

- 5-6-6: 17

- 12-17-8: 37

Goals:

- Devils Lake:

- (F) Ashlyn Abrahamson (1)

- Jamestown:

- (D) Alexis Kirkeby (3)

- (F) Hannah Soulis (2)

- (F) Arya Mickelson (2)

- (F) Ellie Krueger (2)

- (D) Peighton Walker (1)

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):

- Devils Lake: 6 (12:00)

- Jamestown: 3 (6:00)

At a glance:

Allowing 10 goals is not ideal, but a glimmer of light is pointing in the right direction for the Firebirds. After all, the team allowed 11 goals or more in three of their previous four games heading into the game. It is still a work in progress for the goaltending tandem in Mathea Nelson and Rachel Alexander, however. Devils Lake will next take on Williston at Burdick Arena on Dec. 28.