Scoreboard Recap: Basketball (12/20)

DEVILS LAKE – the high school basketball scene is beginning to die down in preparation for the holidays. Even still, a handful of games took to the stage Monday evening. Here is the result of each game on Dec. 20.

Girls:

Class B:

Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. Carrington

Final score: 75-47 Four Winds/Minnewaukan

At a glance:

There is no denying it – Carrington had Four Winds/Minnewaukan’s number heading into the Monday evening contest. Dating back to the 2013-14 season, the Lady Cardinals were 7-1 against the Lady Indians and beat them by an average margin of 15 points in those games. However, while the Lady Cardinals were known to make teams uncomfortable, the home team pressured the opponent as the Lady Indians double-teamed their way to steal after steal and turnover after turnover.

“I think from last year, we have really improved in that as long as we work together, we can overcome anything,” Four Winds/Minnewaukan senior guard Mallory Yankton said after the game. “Instead of being selfish with the ball, we have worked it around to make it work.”

New Rockford-Sheyenne @ Griggs-Midkota

Final score: 54-45 New Rockford-Sheyenne

At a glance:

New Rockford-Sheyenne might not be padding the scoreboard with a plethora of buckets, but as long as they continue to collect wins, they will probably be indifferent. In each of their first seven games to open the season (including tournament play), New Rockford-Sheyenne has averaged 46 points per game (PPG). In the team’s four wins, New Rockford-Sheyenne has averaged 52 PPG. It looks as if there is a correlation, wouldn’t you say?

North Star @ Rolla

Final score: 52-51 Rolla

At a glance:

North Star has lost each of their last three games, dating back to Dec. 14 (North Star lost, 80-45, to Four Winds/Minnewaukan). North Star has lost by two combined points in each of their last two games. (North Star lost, 43-42, to Benson County on Dec. 17). The team will look to reverse their fortunes on Jan. 4 against Des Lacs-Burlington.