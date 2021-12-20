Wrestling Roundup: Devils Lake (Dennis Flynn Memorial)

DEVILS LAKE – The 2nd Annual Dennis Flynn Memorial Tournament saw the Devils Lake Firebirds take sixth place Saturday evening. 19 varsity wrestlers placed for the team. Here are the individual results from the team on Dec. 18.

Team place: 6th

Team score: 100.0

Placers (by weight class):

106: (Exhibition):

- Jenna Gerhardt (1st, 5.0 team points)

106:

- Wesley Fisk (6th, 5.0 team points)

113:

- Gerardo Sanchez (6th, 3.0 team points)

- Tucker Bennett (5th, 7.0 team points)

120:

- Owen Lindstrom (2nd, 12.0 team points)

- Coby Dronen Levitt (5th, 0.0 team points)

126:

- Michael Nelson (6th, 7.0 team points)

- Daniel Charboneau (8th, 1.0 team points)

132:

- Easton Encinas (6th, 5.0 team points)

- Landon Kurtz (7th, 2.0 team points)

138:

- Austin Desjarlais (7th, 2.0 team points)

145:

- Colton Young (3rd, 15.0 team points)

152:

- James Charboneau (2nd, 19.0 team points)

160:

- Braxton Rance (5th, 11.0 team points)

- Harley Crist (8th, 1.0 team points)

170:

- Tate Estenson (8th, 1.0 team points)

182:

- Marcus Heiser (4th, 11.0 team points)

220:

- Boden Alvord (7th, 2.0 team points)

285:

- David Campbell (6th, 3.0 team points)