Scoreboard Recap: Basketball (12/18)

DEVILS LAKE – the final weekend before Christmas proved to be anything but scarce regarding high school basketball action. Here is how each team fared over the weekend in their respective game.

Boys:

Class A:

Devils Lake @ Wahpeton

Final score: 59-51 Devils Lake

At a glance:

The Firebirds snapped a three-game losing streak with the win. The Firebirds will look to build on the momentum with a road challenge against West Fargo Sheyenne on Dec. 21.

Class B:

Benson County vs. Carrington

Final score: 60-44 Carrington

At a glance:

Although Macyn Olson, Logan Maddock and Logan Fossen each tallied 10+ points for the Wildcats (14, 11 and 10, respectively), Hudson Schmitz’s 23 points proved to be Carrington’s difference-maker against the Benson County trio. The 0-3 Wildcats will attempt to find that elusive first win against Westhope/Newburg on Dec. 28.

New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. Rolla (CNDC Tournament)

Final score: will be updated when available

At a glance:

North Star vs. Cavalier

Final score: 73-54 North Star

At a glance:

Have a game, Dane Hagler. The sophomore guard’s 30-point performance is currently his highest through three games this season. Including Saturday’s game, Hagler is now averaging 25 points per game (PPG) through the early portion of the season.

Girls:

Class A:

Devils Lake @ Wahpeton

Final score: 76-72 Wahpeton

At a glance:

The good news: since their season-opening 55-40 win over Valley City, the Firebirds are averaging 68 points per game (PPG) in three total contests. The bad news: the Firebirds are 1-2 in those three games. West Fargo Sheyenne will pay a visit to take on the Firebirds at Devils Lake Sports Center on Dec. 21.

Class B:

Nelson County vs. Dunseith

Final score: 63-45 Dunseith

At a glance:

Although the Chargers tallied their highest point total through seven games during their Saturday contest (tournament play included), they also allowed the most points on the defensive side. The Chargers will not take to the court again until Jan. 4 (@ New Rockford-Sheyenne).

Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. Kindred

Final score: 73-37 Kindred

At a glance:

Langdon/Edmore/Munich’s defense allowed 70+ points for the first time since Feb. 5, 2021 (70-46 loss to Grafton/St. Thomas). The team’s 36-point margin of defeat is additionally their largest margin of defeat since Feb. 21, 2014 (Langdon/Edmore/Munich lost by 38 to Lakota in an 80-42 defeat).