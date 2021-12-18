Wrestling Roundup: Devils Lake (12/17 vs. Fargo South)

DEVILS LAKE – Although the dual time was moved back a day, the Devils Lake Firebirds Wrestling team found the time to get in a much-needed tune-up Friday evening before their weekend tournament at the Devils Lake Sports Center. Here is how the team fared against Fargo South on Dec. 17.

Devils Lake vs. Fargo South:

Final score: 51.0-30.0 Devils Lake

Full results (by order/weight class):

182: Tate Estenson (DL) over Braiden Brockman (FS) (Fall 0:54)

195: Conner Moraghan (FS) over Marcus Heiser (DL) (Fall 0:29)

220: Dorian Sandness (FS) over Boden Alvord (DL) (Fall 2:23)

285: Cayden Nielson (FS) over Hudson Hodous (DL) (Fall 2:03)

106: Jenna Gerhardt (DL) over (FS) (For.)

113: Tucker Bennett (DL) over (FS) (For.)

120: Owen Lindstrom (DL) over (FS) (For.)

126: Michael Nelson (DL) over (FS) (For.)

132: Nathan Hokstad (FS) over Peyton Horton (DL) (Fall 4:42)

138: Easton Encinas (DL) over Aaron Truong (FS) (Fall 1:57)

145: Colton Young (DL) over Timothy Lentz (FS) (Fall 0:24)

152: James Charboneau (DL) over Yasser Hussaini (FS) (Dec 4-1)

160: Jamari Humphrey (FS) over Harley Crist (DL) (Fall 2:40)

170: Braxton Rance (DL) over Anas Moore (FS) (Fall 0:18)

At a glance:

Four forfeitures in Devils Lake’s favor will certainly help rack up the point totals. However, three critical pins from Easton Encinas, Colton Young and Braxton Rance proved to be the difference-maker.

Up next:

The Firebirds will get back to work on Dec. 18 when they take on Turtle Mountain, Fargo Davies and a slew of other programs in a varsity tournament on their home mat at Devils Lake.