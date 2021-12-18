Scoreboard Recap: Basketball (12/17)

DEVILS LAKE – Four high school matchups made up the Friday evening schedule. As the year begins to wind down and the holiday spirit begins to heighten, each team will look to finish off the 2021 year on a high note before continuing the season in 2022. Here is how each team fared in their most recent contest.

Boys:

Class B:

Four Winds/Minnewaukan @ Beulah

Lakota vs. Rolette

New Rockford-Sheyenne @ Glenburn (CNDC Tournament)

Girls:

Class B:

Benson County @ North Star

Final score: 43-42 Benson County

At a glance:

It was one scoring star against another Friday evening as North Star’s Danielle Hagler and Benson County’s Quinn Neppl traded basket after basket. Both players scored 20+ points (25 and 24 points, respectively). However, a 17-point fourth quarter from the Wildcats proved to be the difference-maker. The Wildcats will next do battle against Richland at Leeds High School on Dec. 21. The Bearcats, meanwhile, will conclude their two-game road trip with a date against Rolla on Dec. 20.