Hockey Highlights: Devils Lake (12/17)

DEVILS LAKE – The “Friday Night Lights” held a similar meaning Friday evening as both Devils Lake hockey teams squared off underneath the rink lights against their respective opponents. Here is how each team fared.

Boys:

Devils Lake vs. Fargo Davies

Final score: 11-0 Fargo Davies

Period-by-Period Breakdown:

- 4-5-2: 11

- 0-0-0: 0

Shots on Goal:

- 23-20-16: 59

- 03-02-02: 07

Goals:

- Fargo Davies:

o (F) Grant Matter (2)

o (F) Barron Stibbe (2)

o (F) Cam Bullinger (2)

o (F) Christian Kankelfritz (2)

o (F) Garrett Winjum (1)

o (F) Luke Lorenz (1)

o (F) Jackson Archbold (1)

- Devils Lake:

o None

Penalty Infraction Minutes:

- Fargo Davies: 2 (4:00)

- Devils Lake: 7 (14:00)

At a glance:

Without their top point producer in Camden Schwab and go-to goaltender in Zach White, the Firebirds were already playing behind the eight-ball. Although the short-handed Firebirds were throttled from start to finish, the team mixed and matched different players together to compensate the depth discrepancy.

“As much as you miss the guys that are out, it does give some opportunity for other players to step up,” Devils Lake head coach Tate Aronson said after the game. “I think we learned a lot, and as much as the scoreboard didn’t show it, we did see some positive steps in the right direction.”

