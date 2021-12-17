Scoreboard Recap: Basketball (12/16)

DEVILS LAKE – Three local games made up the high school basketball docket Thursday evening. Well, let’s get right into it, shall we? Without further ado, here is the result of each game.

Boys:

Class B:

Benson County vs. North Star

Final score: 81-26 North Star

At a glance:

It wasn’t solely the Dane Hagler show for the Bearcats as Parker and Karsen Simon combined for 33 points (16 and 17, respectively).

With a starting lineup capable of producing multiple double-digit scorers on any given night, the Bearcats might begin a torrid streak.

“We have four or five guys that can score 20+ points on any given night,” North Star head coach Jesse Vote said after the game. “Some of them probably should have scored more than that. We have some depth with the five starters we have. It is nice to see some of these other guys be aggressive, knock down some shots and build that overall confidence.”

New Rockford-Sheyenne @ St. John (CNDC Tournament @ Harvey)

Final score: 53-36 St. John

At a glance:

After they scored 53 points in their season-opener on Dec. 11 (56-53 loss to Thompson), the Rockets have averaged 34 points per game in their two contests since. The Rockets will continue their CNDC Tournament run with a match against Glenburn on Dec. 17.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. North Border

Final score: 52-33 North Border

At a glance:

A 61-48 road victory against Midway/Minto looked like a respectable momentum push as the Cardinals trekked home. However, all momentum fell flat. The Cardinals have lost their first season-opening home game for the first time since the 2016-17 campaign (L/E/M lost, 56-55, to Midway/Minto in Langdon on Dec. 13, 2016).