Lake Region State, former AD/WBB HC mutually agree to part ways

DEVILS LAKE – Lake Region State College and former Athletic Director and Head Women’s Basketball Coach Danny Mertens signed a mutual separation agreement according to a press release sent to the publication on Dec. 17.

According to the press release, college officials met with the women’s basketball team regarding Mertens’ departure and interim changes in leadership, according to LRSC Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs Lloyd Halvorson. Mertens had been on paid administrative leave since Oct. 29. Mertens had a little over six months left on his 2021-22 appointment at the time of the departure.

According to the press release, Lake Region State College will take time to assess the structure of the athletics department before looking at options to fill the vacancy.

Mertens was in his eighth season as Lady Royals Head Coach and 17th season overall with the program. During his head coaching tenure, Mertens earned two Mon-Dak Conference Championships, two Region XIII Championships and two District D Championships, among other accomplishments. Mertens additionally was the 2015 and 2016 Mon-Dak, Region XIII and District D Coach of the Year.